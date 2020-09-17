Here's everything we know about the upcoming Drag Race Holland

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holland will soon join it’s iconic reality competition sisters with new judges, queens, pit crew, and, of course, glittery windmills.

Hot on the heels of Drag Race Canada’s finale, Drag Race Holland promises to be the perfect trip abroad. Premiering Friday, September 18, on WOW Presents Plus, it will be bringing fans plenty of twists and jaw-dropping looks.

In an extended first look trailer, the queens strut into the new werkroom, which now includes sparkly windmills and glowing tulips. RuPaul makes a quick appearance before welcoming the new head judge and previous judge on Holland’s Next Top Model, Fred van Leer.

The premiere gives a fabulous sneak peek into the ten queen’s premier looks as well as their personalities. As seen earlier this month, the competitors include Envy Peru, Madame Madness, Roem, ChelseaBoy, Janey Jacké, Ma’MaQueen, Megan Schoonbrood, Miss Abby OMG, Patty Pam-Pam, Roem, and Sederginne.

With another fun preview, it seems like these queens are ready to swim their way to the top as the first mini-challenge looks to be a photoshoot in water. Miss Abby shared on Twitter, “Make sure you don’t miss it because it’s gonna be magical!!! Bitchhh! Are you ready to be gagged??!!”

TOMORROW! 💦 The FIRST episode of Drag Race Holland on @Videoland & WOWPresents+ 👑 Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/36py653EBL — ROEM (@RoemService) September 17, 2020

Leer is overseeing his judging duties in drag throughout the season, his face will be painted by a queen known as the Countess. Nikkie Plessen will be joining him as a mainstay on the panel.

If that wasn’t enough for fans’ nerves, Holland only has more to offer. Throughout the season, YouTube superstar NikkieTuotrials, singer Roxeanne Hazes, model Loiza Lamers, and comedian Sanne Wallis de Vries will serve as guest judges.

Designer Cleas Iversons is also serving as a guest judge this season. For the winner of the First Dutch Drag Superstar title, he will design them a custom gown, which might just be the one seen in the extended look trailer being brought in by the new pit crew.

The first season of Drag Race Holland will feature subtitles in Portuguese, Spanish, and English as well as a few words in English as well.