Lewis Hamilton calls Hungary's anti-LGBTQ+ laws 'unacceptable, cowardly'

Formula One driver and seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about the Hungarian Government’s introduction of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in advance of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton shared his message of support with his 23 million Instagram followers. It read, “To all in this beautiful country Hungary. Ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend, I want to share my support for those affected by the governments’ anti-LGBTQ+ law. It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power suggest such a law.

“Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves, no matter who they love or how they identify. I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they need our support more than ever.

“Please show love for those around you because love will always win. Sending positivity. #lgbtq”

The referendum Lewis Hamilton mentions is an attempt by the government of Hungary to try prove a majority of the population agrees with their introduction of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation following a backlash from the EU.

Officially called the Children Protection Act, the legislation is clearly an attack on the LGBTQ+ community, containing, amongst other things, a ban on same-sex couples adopting, rules against gender recognition for trans people, and blocking schools from sharing information on the LGBTQ+ community.

The referendum will consist of five questions covering things such as whether LGBTQ+ issues, or gender reassignment should be discussed in schools. While the referendum supposedly puts the decision in the public’s hands, the language used is misleading. One of the questions is quoted as being “Do you support minors being shown, without any restriction, media content of a sexual nature that is capable of influencing their development?”

The referendum is to be held before early 2022.

Hamilton has become well known for his support of positive social and environmental issues, including reports he has pledged £20 million to the Mission 44 charity which aims to support young people from underrepresented groups.

At the time, Hamilton shared, “Supporting the ambitions of underrepresented young people has always been important to me and Mission 44 represents my commitment to create real change within this community.

“In my early life, I experienced first-hand how coming from an underrepresented background can affect your future but, luckily for me, I was able to overcome those odds through opportunity and support. I want to ensure that other young people from similar backgrounds are able to do the same.”