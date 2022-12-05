Davina Devine to celebrate 20 years at The George with Spice Girl Mel C

Superstar drag queen Davina Devine has a fabulous show coming up to celebrate her 20-year anniversary of performing at The George. The event on Thursday, December 8 is not to be missed, as an extra special guest, the one and only Sporty Spice Mel C, will also take the stage.

Davina sashayed into The George way back in 2002, and since then has hosted a multitude of amazingly queer nights including the famous SaturGays and Thirsty Thursdays, and she shows no sign of slowing down. The beloved performer also has many other great achievements under her belt outside of The George, such as representing Ireland at World Gay Pride in Toronto 2014, as well as performing at festivals such as Electric Picnic. Being one of Ireland’s most recognisable drag queens and cabaret showgirls, there is no reason to not celebrate her jubilee at The George.

The iconic weekly host at the premier LGBTQ+ venue has hosted many high-profile acts over her career such as Katie Price and the Sugababes, but this time she has a celebrity like no other. Mel C, the famous Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls, is gracing Ireland and bringing us the finest ’90s and ’00s bangers to celebrate the occasion. The two icons are sure to make an entertaining duo on stage, as they plan to excite the crowd with games and prizes alongside fancy cocktails.

The Davina Devine 20-year anniversary show at The George with special guest Mel C is extremely high in demand and selling out fast, so snatch your tickets up before they’re gone! You can secure your spot online or in person at The George for €20 to see the two stars spice up the stage at the iconic Dublin LGBTQ+ bar.

The event kicks off at 9pm on Thursday, December 8, and will entertain guests until late into the night.