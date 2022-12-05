Queer icons Pillow Queens to headline Dublin's St Patrick's Festival 2023

The iconic queer Irish band, Pillow Queens, will be headlining the annual St Patrick’s Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2023!

As highly regarded influencers in the music industry who have brought something charmingly fun and unequivocally queer to the Irish music scene, the St Patrick’s Festival also invited the group to select their choice of artists to perform at the Festival Quarter that night before they take to the main stage.

Together, the band will choose artists who celebrate the best of new Irish music, and the complete line-up will be revealed in early 2023.

Speaking about the announcement, Pillow Queens said, “We are so looking forward to playing this event, not only because we get to play alongside some of our favourite Irish acts, but we get to do it in Collins Barracks, a location of such beauty and historic importance.”

The four-piece indie rock group includes Pamela Connolly, Sarah Corcoran, Cathy McGuinness, and Rachel Lyons. Their first album In Waiting was released in 2020 with phenomenal success. In 2022, the band released Leave The Light On, played two sold-out Vicar Street shows and performed to crowds of thousands during their North American and European tour.

We've curated an evening of Ireland's darlings! We're so excited to be apart of such a wonderful event and can't wait to share all the amazing acts that are gonna set your hearts ablaze! The shnakes are back baby!!

The St Patrick’s Festival will take place at the National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts & History at Collins Barracks Festival Quarter site which is just a short walk from the city centre and easily accessible by Luas and bus. In 2022, the event attracted nearly 60,000 people.

The festival begins as a family-friendly event during the day with music, art installations, workshops, and crafts. It transforms into an urban festival after dark showcasing live music acts across four stages from 6:30pm, as well as live DJs and the best in Irish food and drinks.

Richard Tierney, St Patrick’s Festival CEO shared, “I’m thrilled to announce…one of Ireland’s hottest international acts, Pillow Queens, will headline the main stage on the Saturday night of the Festival and curate the rest of the music line-up for the night.”

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals, Fáilte Ireland said “The Festival Quarter is a fantastic addition to St Patrick’s Festival and the celebration of our National Holiday. Unique festivals and events such as this…offer an exciting opportunity for visitors to fully immerse themselves in Ireland’s unique culture, heritage and history.”

Tickets are €35 (plus booking fee) and will be available at stpatricksfestival.ie from Wednesday, December 7 at 10am. Parade Grandstand Seats can be purchased then as well.

The National St Patrick’s Festival takes place annually in Dublin and is made possible by the continued support of The Government of Ireland, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Fáilte Ireland, and Dublin City Council, as well as many generous partners and funders.