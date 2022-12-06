Over €1 million in state funding awarded to 27 LGBTQ+ projects in Ireland

On Monday, December 5, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth announced that €1,209,832.35 is being allocated to 27 different LGBTQ+ projects in Ireland. The grants are being awarded as part of the 2022 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call which aims to support existing community groups, and support organisations to develop inclusive and welcoming rural communities and address the gaps in queer services.

Under Scheme A of the fund, organisations will receive between €25,000 to €100,000 for their projects. Under Scheme B, they will be awarded between €5,000 and €10,000.

There were a total of 14 successful applicants to Scheme A, three of which, Belong To, AMACH! LGBT Galway, and GOSHH, are receiving the maximum €100,000 grant. LGBT Support and Advocacy Network Ireland, TENI, Listowel Family Resource Centre and Laois Youth Services will receive over €90,000 each, while LINC, HIV Ireland, FLAC, ShoutOut, Outcomers and OutWest are also among the awardees.

13 LGBTQ+ projects were successful under Scheme B, seven of which will receive €10,000. The organisation in receipt of Scheme B grants are: ACTING OUT, Dublin Lesbian Line, Gay Health Network, Sporting Pride, The Open Doors Initiative, Galway Traveller Movement, Gort Resource Centre, Crooked House Theatre Company, Lus Na Gréine, Drogheda LGBTQI Support Group, Meath LGBTQ Support Group, North Connaught Youth & Community Services, and Bray Youth Service.

Minister @rodericogorman announces 27 projects to be funded under the 2022 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call. View the press release and list of successful projects here: https://t.co/Uoj2dFbIO4#LGBTI+ #CommunitySupport pic.twitter.com/yRWAiw7Buj — Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, Youth (@dcediy) December 5, 2022

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Roderic O’Gorman stated: “Every LGBTI+ person deserves to feel safe, visible and included in their community, and that is in every village, town and city across Ireland. This €1.2 million in LGBTI+ community services funding, announced today, will support community organisations nationwide to improve access for LGBTI+ people to supports and services which will help to improve their quality of life, and support them in realising their rights.

“The organisations behind the funded projects are doing valuable work, providing a safer, more inclusive environment for everyone, and ensuring LGBTI+ people can be visible in their communities. I want to commend the work of those organisations, and the many volunteers who support that work, in making all LGBTI+ people feel welcome and supported.”