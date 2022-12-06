Elliot Page reveals cover and release date of his highly-anticipated memoir Pageboy

Fans are buzzing with admiration and excitement after Elliot Page revealed the cover of his new memoir, Pageboy, which will be released on June 6, 2023.

The actor, producer, and activist said, “Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body.”

Page came out as trans in December 2020 and instantly became one of the most famous trans people in the world. In his Instagram post announcing the memoir, he referenced the increased violence that trans people are facing today. He believes that sharing his personal experiences is “an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us”.

The Umbrella Academy star began his acting career in Canada when he was only 10 years old. Page’s early career included starring in films like Hard Candy and his Oscar-nominated role in 2007 coming-of-age drama, Juno. The 35-year-old also starred in the 2011 thriller Inception and the X-Men films where he reportedly endured homophobic harassment from series director Brett Ratner.

In his memoir, in addition to telling stories about his career, Elliot Page will explore his relationship with his body. On the cover, Page poses in a stance that looks confident and effortlessly cool, sharing, “At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie was a joyful experience that I will never forget.”

Since first coming out in 2014, Page has been an icon and inspiration for a whole generation of LGBTQ+ youth. By being so open and visible about his identity, Page has established a sense of community among his fans. After his character Viktor Hargreeves came out on the Umbrella Academy, fans gushed about how validating and significant the scene was. The way his character’s coming out story was integrated into the series with care and respect set the precedent for future trans representation.

Pageboy is available for preorder at ElliotPageBook.com.