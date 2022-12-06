Sex-positive site Squirt launches cheeky Christmas giveaway

The fabulous folx at Squirt.org are gearing up to get you in the festive mood with the return of the saucy ‘12 Days of C*ckmas’ giveaway.
Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, these prizes are sure to get you feeling frisky for when Santa comes down your chimney.
Starting tomorrow, December 7, the giveaway runs until December 18 with plenty of sexy prizes up for grabs, promising to give Squirt.org members a very happy ending this Christmas.
Dick Hunter is coming to town and his sack is full to the rim with C*ckmas cheer. As well as giving away free Squirt.org membership, he’s gotten into bed with CockBlock, MenAtPlay.com, TheBroNetwork.com and Esmale to bring you the hottest adult fun for all you man-loving men.
The 12-day giveaway extravaganza gives you more chances than ever to win, so be sure to sign up for a Squirt.org membership if you’re not already registered.
Ho, ho, ho… I hear you've been naughty this year! And that's a great thing.
12 Days of Cockmas is back. Check out how to win piles of prizes each day!https://t.co/io8vRHYm1p pic.twitter.com/VTOOKLq3rp
— Squirt.org – Hookup & Cruising (@SquirtOrg) December 5, 2022
To get your stocking well and truly stuffed, make sure to check DailySquirt each day during the 12 Days of C*ckmas, and follow @DickHunter on Twitter to find out what exciting prizes are up for grabs.
Founded in 1999 by Pink Triangle Press, Squirt.org has become one of the world’s largest sex-positive communities for men. The site has evolved into a global online hub where men can connect, explore and fully express their sexual selves.
The Squirt.org community continues to grow along with its highly active membership, which generates all content on the site.
As well as connecting to other members through text or video chat, you can view local cruising spots, read erotic stories, and browse the profiles of guys around them.
So whatever you’re hoping to receive this holiday season, head over to Squirt.org throughout the month of December to be in with a chance to jingle your baubles all the way to C*ckmas.
This post is sponsored by Squirt.org
