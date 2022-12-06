12 wonderfully queer Christmas gifts from Irish LGBTQ+ creatives

With less than three weeks until Christmas, now is the time to find the perfect LGBTQ+ Christmas gifts for all the queer humans in your life. There’s no need to worry about brainstorming ideas, because we’ve curated a gift guide full of local merch from queer creators in Ireland.

In Rainbows custom badges and apparel

Alli McKee is an artist and small business owner from County Down in Northern Ireland. His queer-owned Irish small business sells handmade custom badges, pins, prints, jewellery, beanies, advent calendars, and stickers. His work centres around queer Pride and the celebration of identity, and every sale from his shop, In Rainbows, helps fund his medical transition!

Mála-bum bumbags

Mála-bum bumbags are the perfect accessory for every occasion and they’re in fashion every month of the year. They’re functional, unique, and handmade in Ireland. With so many fun designs, you can surely find one that suits any personality.

KIKI jewlery

KIKI offers a wide range of stunning handmade jewellery and the best thing about these queer Christmas gifts is that no two pieces are alike. Kiki says the jewellery includes designs, “ranging from musical icons such as Bowie, artists such as Frida Kahlo, political figures, writers, actors…” and more! There’s something for everyone, and really, who wouldn’t want a RuPaul-inspired necklace?

Ciara Purdy Pictures embroidery

If there’s anyone on your list who would appreciate displaying some profanity in their home, Ciara Purdy Pictures has exactly what they need. Ciara offers plates, frames, and embroidery in a variety of creative and fun designs. Go check them out!

GCN’s apparel

Are we a little biased? Maybe… but seriously, look at this new fab collection! For the first time, the collection includes exclusive Christmas jumpers, as well queer beanies and iconic badges and t-shirts. Not only will you be best-dressed at your festive soiree, the proceeds also allow us to keep GCN a free resource for our beloved LGBTQ+ family – everybody wins!

Weird Watercolours holiday cards

You can’t miss these incredible Christmas cards from Weird Watercolours. Abi and Audrey are partners in love who own a card printing company with designs, “heavily influenced by memes culture and queerness, with a twist of Irish nostalgia.” Doesn’t that sound like the ultimate Christmas gift?

Queer Love anthology

Paul McVeigh, editor of Queer Love, introduces this new anthology of Irish gay fiction, and writes movingly about how libraries were a safe space for him: "Let's fill those bookshelves in homes, libraries, and shops with more and more stories of us."

This anthology of Irish LGBTQ+ fiction is a fantastic holiday read. McVeigh, the editor, said he was inspired to create this collection after spending his childhood hiding in libraries. He said, “These were pre-internet days, back when LGBTQI+ representation on TV and in film was rare. Stories about people like me weren’t always easy to find. Irish ones even harder.”

P.Shirts apparel

With cosy knits, fleeces and oversized jumpers, P.Shirts offers unique unisex apparel. The store is run by an Irish/Venezuelan couple who spreads a message of love, tolerance, equality, friendship and union in all of their work.

D8DesignCo candles

Next up, D8DesignCo is a queer-owned business that offers a range of sustainable Irish products that would make excellent queer Christmas gifts. They are best known for their customisable and refillable soy candles which are handmade in Dublin.

Faerly sustainable gifts

Faerly is passionate about supporting local gift makers. The two owners, James & Eoin, live in Kildare with their chickens and their cat. Their intension is to help customers live simpler lives. Perfect for the sustainable people on your list, they avoid unnecessary chemicals and plastics in their products.

Alec B Design digital art

Alec is a visual artist and student teacher based in Galway. His LGBTQ+ centred digital art can be printed on mugs, t-shirts, hoodies, phone cases, badges, and aprons here.

Selkies prints

Selkies is from in Dublin, although she’s now living in Brussels. Her work draws on intimacy, femininity, and camp. Prints of her work as well as adorable Irish themed totes are available in her shop.

Many of the items on this list will be for sale during a special Christmas edition of Quirk Market! So come along to Outhouse on Capel Street on December 17 and 18 and grab a bunch. With a huge selection of art, home decor, jewellery, illustrations, and more, you can do all of your Christmas shopping in one place.

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to support local LGBTQ+ creators and come check out the displays at this festive event. The GCN team will have a stall there that includes all of our fabulous merch. Come say hi and get your hands on our 2022 apparel before it’s gone!

That concludes our round-up of queer Christmas gifts for 2022. Best of luck in finding the perfect gift for all of your loved ones, and be sure to add some of these items to your own Christmas wish list!