Fans react to Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy character coming out as Viktor Hargreeves

Following his announcement on Tuesday that his beloved character from The Umbrella Academy will come out as Transgender, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.

Elliot Page on the red carpet of the Oscars. He is wearing a black tuxedo with a black bowtie.
Elliot Page took to his social media platforms to announce the exciting update that fans have been waiting for… His character will now be known as Viktor Hargreeves.

Viktor will mirror the actor’s own personal life by coming out as Transgender on the show.

The series originally began as a set of comics written by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba. Speaking with Reddit AMA in 2014, Way stated “I have always been extremely sensitive to those that have gender identity issues as I feel like I have gone through it as well, if even on a small scale”

Elliot’s Umbrella Academy family have showered him with love and support with an official tweet from the show’s account saying “we love you Viktor” 

His co-stars and fellow siblings on the show also shared their reactions online with Justin H. Min saying “Ben would be proud” along with Emmy Raver-Lampman who plays Alison, writing “I love you”

Fans of the extraordinary actor and activist have been nothing but overjoyed with the news that his character will come out as Transgender:

Many have reflected on how much it means to have honest and respectful Trans representation on TV.

Fans have also commented on how Page is paving the way for Transgender and Non-Binary actors who may feel as though they cannot come out for fear of ruining their careers.

This announcement means a great deal to the LGBTQ+ community and the messages of love and adoration online are a testament to that.

The series follows a distant and dysfunctional family of adopted supernatural siblings who reunite following their father’s death. They each possess supernatural powers and use them to survive the obstacles thrown their way. Viktor’s character development has been the most significant with the revelation that he is the most powerful sibling. 

The Umbrella Academy has an enormous fanbase of dedicated fans who praise both the representation and the fascinating plot. 

Elliot Page’s character coming out as Transgender is a positive step toward even more representation for the LGBTQ+ community on screen. His activism is nothing short of inspiring and he will change so many lives with his new storyline in the show.

Elliot is our superhero and we can’t wait to meet Viktor Hargreeves on June 22 this year!

