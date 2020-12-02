'Juno' actor Elliot Page receives outpouring of support after coming out as transgender

Yesterday in a tweet, actor Elliot Page–known for The Umbrella Academy and Juno–came out as transgender. As soon as the tweet was published fans, allies, and fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community showed up in droves to show their love for Elliot Page with retweets, replies and supportive comments.

Page’s wife, dancer and choreographer Emma Portner wrote in an Instagram post, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Friends, castmates, and fellow celebrities also took to social media to show their love and support for Elliot Page.

Trans activist and US army veteran Charlotte Clymer wrote on Twitter: “Elliot Page is a being a leader and beacon of hope to countless trans and non-binary people in this moment, and we are grateful for him.”

Elliot Page is a being a leader and beacon of hope to countless trans and non-binary people in this moment, and we are grateful for him. ❤️ https://t.co/BHNInJ18EB — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 1, 2020

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Matthews wrote: “I’ve never met Elliot Page, though I’ve been at events and shyly waved.I’ve been a huge fan ever since Juno and – in real life – get nervous around people I adore. So I’ve just enjoyed his work – films and docs – from afar. Next time I’m not only saying hi, I’m saying: ‘Thank you.'”

I’ve never met Elliot Page, tho I’ve been at events & shyly waved. I’ve been a huge fan ever since “Juno” and – in real life – get nervous around people I adore. So I’ve just enjoyed his work – films & docs – from afar. Next time I’m not only saying hi, I’m saying “Thank you.” ❤️ — Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 1, 2020

The Umbrella Academy responded by saying “So proud of our superhero. WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!”

🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!! — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 1, 2020

Activist Raquel Willis responded to Page: “Your heart has always been big and you’ve used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth!”

Your heart has always been big and you've used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth! 💫 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) December 1, 2020

And actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted out: “Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you.”

Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 2, 2020

True Blood star Anna Paquin wrote: “Sending you ALL the love and support Elliot! And just to save some time to EVERYONE who is being hateful/transphobic/homophobic YOU CAN ALL F**K OFF. Elliot is a f**king warrior and treasure of a human being.”

For many others, especially those who are transgender, they see Elliot Page as a role model of inspiration in embracing their truest self.

In his letter yesterday, Page said, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”