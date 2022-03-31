Today, on Transgender Visibility Day, we are delighted to announce that the amazing Luck Just Kissed You Hello is going to be back in Dublin very soon. The brand new production of Amy Conroy’s play exploring masculinity and Trans identity is coming to the Abbey Theatre and the best part is that this time the role of Mark, the protagonist of the story, will be filled by Trans actor Riley Carter.

Written by talented writer Amy Conroy, Luck Just Kissed You Hello originally premiered at the Galway International Arts Festival in 2015. The play offers new insight into the typical father-son relationship and challenges the limitations imposed by gender stereotypes. It is an exploration of masculinity through the experience of a Trans person who, by coming home, is forced to confront his past.

On International Transgender Day of Visibility #TDOV2022, we want to tell you a little about #LuckJustKissedYouHello 🏳️‍⚧️Confronted by his twin brother Gary and old friend Sullivan, Mark defends his new life to those who knew him best as Laura. pic.twitter.com/hVPWrXLM74 — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) March 31, 2022

The protagonist is Mark, a Trans man who returns to Ireland because of his father’s imminent death, and while he is waiting in the hospital room with his brother Gary and his best friend Sullivan, he is confronted with his past and with all the family dynamics that memories bring back. And who could be better suited to play such a role than someone who has been named ‘No.1 most influential person in ‘The Independent on Sunday’s 2015 Rainbow List’, becoming the first Trans man to be honoured with such a title?

Riley Carter is famous for his role as Kyle Slater in the BBC series Eastenders, making history by becoming the first Trans actor to play a trans character in a soap. After leaving EastEnders, he worked both in live theatres and on TV. Now, he is ready to play another Trans character as Mark in the upcoming production of Luck Just Kissed You Hello at the Abbey Theatre.

Described as “beautiful, blistering and darkly funny”, the play by Amy Conroy will be on the stage at the Abbey Theatre from April 29 to May 14. For more info and tickets, click here.