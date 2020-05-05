DCU LGBTA takes home the crown for 'best society' in the university

Although the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has cancelled various events around the country, it didn’t stop the annual DCU Clubs and Societies Awards from taking place virtually. Hosted through a YouTube livestream, students around the country tuned in to watch the DCU LGBTA Society win the most coveted prize of the night – Best Society.

The award marked the end of a highly successful year for the society, as it hosted over 80 events and introducing new initiatives to the college, such as Intersex Week and Lesbian Week.

Perhaps the most impressive event of the year run by the society was the DCU Drag Race– the largest student-organised drag competition in Europe. The showcase completely sold out and raised approximately €6,000 for Dublin Lesbian Line.

On winning the award, chairperson of the DCU LGBTA Society, Fergal McGruirk, said, “It’s a great recognition for all the work that we’ve done throughout the years in promoting LGBT+ inclusiveness throughout the DCU campuses.

“It will be a massive boost for all other LGBT+ students throughout Ireland … Also I think it will help many secondary LGBT+ students, especially those who wish to study at DCU. It’s a signal to them that DCU is a place which accepts all students for who they are and celebrates that fact also.”

Fergal has been a member of the society during his four year degree, and has noticed a huge increase in LGBT+ support and visibility throughout the university from 2016 to now.

“Many of the large societies in DCU are holding LGBT+ specific events with us to promote awareness within their own society. The Students Union have really grown in their support over the last few years, helping us to organise Rainbow Week, providing Pronoun Badges to all students, and promoting all significant LGBT+ events each year, such as Trans Day of Remembrance.”

This accolade comes two years after the DCU LGBTA Society won the Best Event award for its 2018 Drag Race, and it solidifies its status as one of the biggest, most prominent societies in the university.