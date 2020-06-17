Digital drag event, 'Ireland Cares', to raise funds for Black Pride Ireland and Origins Eile

Following the murder of 46 year-old George Floyd by police officers on May 25, 2020, protests over police brutality and systematic racism erupted in cities across the United States, followed by worldwide demonstrations in solidarity and a resurgence of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Viola Gayvis is a Dublin based drag queen who has been very vocal on her social media platforms about racism both abroad and at home and has been spreading awareness about important organisations that can help POC in Ireland. Viola has organised a digital drag event called ‘Ireland Cares’ with a huge line-up of Irish drag performers in aid of Black Pride Ireland and Origins Eile.

CLEAR YOUR FRIDAY PEOPLE! 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/SDh7V8nM13 — Viola Gayvis (@donnymz_) June 16, 2020

Black Pride Ireland

Black Pride Ireland is “an LGBTQIA* organisation by Black queer people, for Black queer people in Ireland. Their official website outlines their manifesto, reading in part: “It is our goal to seek liberation for our kinfolk. We are an anti-capitalist, pro-choice, pro-sex worker. We are here, for the empowerment and uplifting of Black queer people here and everywhere, to defend their rights to live their lives to their fullest extents, and to work towards the abolition of the Direct Provision system, and any other corrupt institution that we are beholden to.” Their website also provides a link to donate as well as a large directory of a list of platforms and resources ranging from the arts to social action.

Origins Eile

Origins Eile describes itself as a “community organisation centring & celebrating queer people of colour in Ireland.” The group creates POC only spaces and implement a strict “come correct code” within these spaces as there is zero-tolerance for “any queerphobia, transphobia, sexism, racism, ableism, classism, or general bs.” Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Origins Eile has been working to secure and distribute much needed resources and assistance for Ireland’s QTIPOC community, a community that have been disproportionately affected by restrictions and will likely continue to be due to the incoming economic downturn. If you are not free for the Ireland Cares event, or would simply like to pledge more, Origins Eile has a gofundme page where you can donate to help provide access to things like food, medications, transportation as well as assisting with bills and rent.

Ireland Cares will be broadcast this Friday, June 19 at 8PM GMT on Viola’s YouTube channel where viewers will be able to donate during the acts, all of which were created completely free of charge by the performers in order to raise as much money as possible for the two organizations.