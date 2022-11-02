Award-winning documentary ‘Lyra’ to be released in Irish cinemas

Award-winning documentary Lyra is to be released in Irish and UK cinemas from Friday, November 4. Directed by Alison Millar, the heartfelt film explores the life and death of internationally renowned Northern Irish queer journalist Lyra McKee who was tragically shot and killed in 2019.

The journalist committed her work life to exploring the consequences of the Troubles, seeking justice for crimes that had been forgotten since the Good Friday Agreement, and unfortunately, it was because of an extremist group labelled the New IRA that she met her death.

Lyra uses voice recordings, home footage and the Belfast-woman’s own remarkable writing to tell her story in her own words and explore the complexities of Northern Ireland’s political history, including how peace remains to be achieved in the state.

Speaking about the cinema release of the documentary, Millar said: “Thanks to Wildcard Distribution, we are delighted to be able to share the incredible Lyra with the world. Alongside projecting Lyra McKee as a ‘fearless investigative journalist, determined and tenacious, honest in her approach’ I wanted this film to also capture the great warmth and infectious humour of the person I’d known for so many years.”

She continued: “I hope Lyra will inspire and introduce a new generation to her work and the story of her homeland, the turbulently beautiful Northern Ireland, of which she wrote so much about.

“I’ve made many films about Northern Ireland – its people and its past – but with this film, with Lyra, it’s different – with her, this time, it’s personal.”

At present, there have been a total of fifteen arrests made in connection with the tragic crime. Three of these people have been charged with murder, and four others have been charged with rioting and associated offences. However, the gunman remains on the loose, a matter of deep concern for the McKee family. Anyone with information is being urged to come forward, and the reward currently stands at £20,000.

