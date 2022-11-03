How becoming sober greatly improved my life

Last year, on November 2, I sent an email to my therapist informing him about my decision to get sober and quit alcohol altogether. I still remember it took me a few minutes to press send because I knew I was about to embark on a very serious journey that would impact the rest of my life. In my mind, by sending the email I was making it official.

I have to confess that I am a person who has been on a mission to live life to the fullest, and that, of course, would involve partying. So as you can imagine, enhancing my feelings with alcohol and other substances had to be part of the mission. The more I drank, the ‘happier’ I was.

Oh boy, I had a great time – a fantastic time, actually. Then Covid hit and my drinking got out of hand. I was drinking like a fish, way too much. My drinking was affecting my behaviour. Then I hit rock bottom and created and engaged in situations that were detrimental not only to me and others, but also, could have had irreparable and painful consequences for the rest of my life.

My therapist persuaded me to attend sessions with Smart Recovery Ireland – which I did, but I had not yet made the decision to become sober. I joined Smart saying that I was looking to “learn” how to drink – which is bullshit. The more sessions I attended, the more I started to realise that this is the right path I should be on. More so, I realised I was not the only one looking to become sober, and that felt great. I was not alone.

Well done Marlon, I remember your first meeting, could hardly get a word from you😂 and look at you now. https://t.co/jKxHffO6cU — SMARTRecoveryIreland (@SMARTRecoveryI1) November 2, 2022

One day, I sat down with my own feelings and thoughts reflecting on what I would like my future to look like, and I ended up saying to myself, “Marlon, if you really love life the way you say you do, you must give up alcohol.” And I did.

Before finishing, I would like to say that by the time I wrote this piece, I had started doing the training course to become a Facilitator for Smart Recovery Ireland. I am happy to say that becoming a Facilitator is another way to show accountability and reinforcement of the decision I made a year ago

I have now been sober for a year and it has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life. The benefits have been tremendous on many levels: mentally, psychologically, emotionally, spiritually, even financially and more. These are great reasons for me to feel blessed, privileged, grateful and very sexy. Building this psychological and emotional empire makes me feel I am the sexiest man on earth. This is a feeling I will carry until the end of times because I am now enjoying every second of my sober life and I have to say, sober life rocks.

