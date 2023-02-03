WATCH: Doritos celebrates lesbian love in beautiful new ad

Doritos is receiving praise for its recent ad called ‘Bold Love’ which balances a beautiful representation of lesbian love with some sobering statistics about being queer in a homophobic society.

The ad features a queer couple on a late-night road trip. While the driver proceeds down a two-lane highway under a full moon, her girlfriend enjoys a bag of Doritos from the passenger seat and says, “I love you so much”.

Her girlfriend playfully challenges her by asking, “how much?” to which she gazes up at the moon between the palm trees and replies that she loves her so much that she would bring her the moon and the stars from the sky.

While continuing to drive, she prompts her further, saying, “No really, what would you do from me?”

From there she launches into a list of ways she could demonstrate her love including, “…I would introduce you as my girlfriend to my whole family, even if my grandmother and my father stop talking to me,” and, “I’d ask you to go to work with me every day, with a bouquet of flowers, even if it meant they’d fire me”.

Her girlfriend tears up while listening to the offers on the list. Then while lovingly stroking her hair, exclaims that she would marry her, even with only half the guests in attendance.

Next, the video shares some heartbreaking statistics:

33% of the LGBTQ+ community has experienced discrimination at work.

There are still judges who refuse to marry people from the queer community.

3 out of 10 people have been evicted from their homes.

76% of the community avoids showing affection in public.

The ad ends with a closeup of the couple holding hands with the caption “Bold Love”.

‘Bold Love’ is part of the Doritos Pride All Year campaign which aims to celebrate LGBTQ+ couples through a series of long-form commercials.

Last month, the company released an ad in Israel featuring a lesbian and gay couple in honour of Family Day or Yom HaMishpacha. Similar to Mother’s Day, the holiday used to exclusively recognise mothers, but it has expanded in recent years to include all parents.

The narration of the ad explains that there are many types of families and some require courage to choose to be together.

It received a fair amount of criticism from the conservative religious right, but Doritos has said it has no intention of modifying or removing the ad. In response to criticism, the company explaied, “We respect all views, beliefs, and the diversity of Israeli society and have no intention to harm any group”.

Additionally in 2021, Doritos released a commercial for Día de Los Muertos. In the ad, the beloved Uncle Alberto’s spirit comes out as gay to all of his family. After a moment of silence, the family rejoices as the commercial concludes, “It’s never too late to be your true self”.

We love to see queer representation in television ads, and Doritos has proven to be an LGBTQ+ ally, supporting the It Gets Better campaign in 2015, and creating the Pride All Year campaign in 2020.