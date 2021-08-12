Drag Day sees Drag Race UK queens take over the airwaves

The first Drag Day takeover will be happening on BBC Radio 1 on Saturday August 21. Drag Race UK queens Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, and DJ Jodie Harsh will host their very own programmes, showcasing the UK drag scene.

Each queen will be teaming up with a regular Radio 1 presenter who will assist the queens in broadcast to the world.

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, says: “Our young audience love drag culture so it’s right we celebrate and showcase the very best of UK drag. It will be a day filled with fun and entertainment and also a chance for our listeners to hear a different side to these amazing UK drag queens.”

✨ RADIO 1 DRAG DAY IS COMING ✨ Get ready for the incredible Bimini, Tayce, Lawrence Chaney and Jodie Harsh who will each pair up with a Radio 1 presenter for their very own show on Saturday 21st August! It’s going to be one HUGE party 🎊 #R1DragDay pic.twitter.com/l3REOQ3qyS — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) August 11, 2021

Throughout Drag Day, there will be special mixes and surprise guests, ending in the ultimate Radio 1 Dance Anthems show, which DJ Jodie Harsh has promised will be “the ultimate drag dance extravaganza.” The lineup for the day will be; 7am-10.30am, Tayce with Clara Amfo; 10.30am-1pm, Lawrence and fellow Scott, Arielle Free; 1pm-4pm, Bimini and Dean McCullough; 4pm-7pm Jodie Harsh with Charlie Hedges.

Tayce says she is “so excited to be getting the nation up and their days started. I can’t wait to work with Clara and bring some Tayce antics to Radio 1.” Bimini and Lawrence have both said this is a childhood dream come true, with Bimini remembering the childhood goal that “one day I would be hosting a show! Absolute dream come true and I can’t wait to get in that studio and have a laugh with Dean!”

Jodie Harsh, who is no stranger to DJing, has promised her set will be “the ultimate drag dance extravaganza” and has told everyone to get their heels and wigs at the ready. Charlie Hedges said he is excited to co-host with Jodie and added “expect energy, big tunes and a day rave EVERYONE is invited to and you won’t forget.”

Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat earlier this year, Jodie said the explosion of the art form into the mainstream is “an absolutely magical thing for queer culture. I’ve always believed in what I want to do and I always knew drag queens were one day going to be the new rock stars. I’ve just persevered and stuck to my guns.”