Irish drag queens Ariana Grindr and Dame Stuffy drop magical Christmas albums

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas as not one, but two Irish drag legends have just dropped their festive albums full of classic favourites and original songs. With Ariana Grindr’s Queen of Christmas and Dame Stuffy’s Swing For Christmas, you won’t go a day without some fabulous tunes to add some cheer to your holiday season.

The first of these two wonderful Christmas albums was released on December 1, courtesy of Irish comedian and drag star Dame Stuffy. Better known for her appearance in RTÉ’s Last Singer Standing, the Queen of Ballymun Dame Stuffy has decided to add a Christmas album to her long list of artistic successes.

Swing for Christmas is a nine-track album featuring some of the best festive classics, including ‘Sleigh Ride’, ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’, ‘It’s A Marshmallow World’, ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ and ‘You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch’. This is Dame Stuffy’s first ever – but hopefully not last – album, released to celebrate her favourite time of the year. Listen to the full album here!

The second of these two fabulous releases is Ariana Grindr’s Queen of Christmas, which dropped on November 24. The Irish drag star treated us to six original songs, with one of them written by none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel. The song in question was also recorded at Camden Studios, which was previously used by big names like Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Sinéad O’Connor.

And if this wasn’t enough already, Ariana Grindr has also teamed up with Dean O’Sullivan and Goblins, Goblins, Goblins to shoot a festive comedy slasher short film titled I Know Who You Did Last Christmas 2: The Shequel.

Filmed in Pantibar, the film follows Final Girl (Ariana Grindr) as she tries to watch her favourite holiday movies, only to be interrupted by a mysterious caller (Goblins, Goblins, Goblins) who “threatens to make her yuletide SLAY!”

You can watch the short film below and listen to Ariana’s Grindr full Christmas album here.