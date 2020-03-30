Drag Race star Brita Filter apologises for her behaviour towards fellow contestant Aiden Zhane

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 queen Brita Filter has apologised on Instagram to her fellow contestant Aiden Zhane following her harsh words in the latest episode as well as its sister show, Untucked.

Brita, who placed in the bottom three last Saturday, had criticised Aiden, saying the judges were carrying her through the competition.

In an Instagram story, she said: “I feel good about what I did in the challenge and I stand by my look on the runway; however, it is obviously not okay to bring one of my sisters down just because I was feeling a certain way.”

“In the moment, I definitely let my sadness and insecurity get the best of me, and instead of embracing my faults, I tried to hide it with overconfidence and aggressiveness,” she added.

Brita finished by saying that herself and Aiden are friends, and that fans certainly can’t complain about not being entertained this season.

However, this professionalism was nowhere to been seen on Untucked. Brita complained about being in the bottom again despite serving looks “compared to other people”.

“I’m working so hard, and I’m really giving everything that I have to do this, and I don’t think that Aiden should have been safe,” she said. “It sucks to be up there with your sisters and have to say who should go home when you think that someone else in this room who is safe should be going home instead.”

She wasn’t the only critic of Aiden though, with French queen Nicky Doll also taking some pot shots. “When I see you sleeping for two hours when I’m working my ass off on an outfit, of course I’m going to be mad!” she said. Nicky was also in the bottom with Brita Filter and may have been feeling the pressure.

Then again, Heidi N. Closet was also on the chopping block and yet she actually stood up for Aiden. In her confessionals, she said the queens were being petty and messy. Finally, she had enough and told them off.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t f***ing matter! The bitch is safe. Leave her alone,” she said.

Drag race is filmed months in advance, so this all seems to be in the past now – as Brita’s apology would suggest. Other queens like Jackie Cox and Jan also took to Twitter to assure fans there are no hard feelings between them and Aiden.

“I agree with many of you that we were coming down too hard on Aiden Zhane! We love her AND her drag. In that moment a lot of feelings were flaring up, since then we’ve had time to grow closer as sisters which we hadn’t yet during filming,” Jackie said.

“We love Aiden, we love Brita, and we are messaging each other and talking about how gaggy it all was. We’re all good, so y’all should be too!” Jan shared.