Raise money for ShoutOut by jumping on isolation's biggest hair trend

ShoutOut have challenged supporters to cut, shave or dye their hair in support of the charity which does vital work for Ireland’s queer community.

On Twitter today, the ShoutOut team posted:

“Many in our community are struggling without hairdressers/barbers. Be your own stylist and #StyleforShoutOut.”

They are asking people to share pics and videos of their hair do’s using the hashtag #StyleforShoutOut while asking friends to donate to make sure ShoutOut can continue their amazing work.

ShoutOut is a community of volunteers and activists committed to improving the lives of LGBT+ people across the country through education.

The organisation has been delivering workshops in secondary schools that tackle LGBT+ bullying across Ireland since 2012. Last year, they completed more than 400 workshops in LGBT+ awareness and inclusion to 12,000 young people in schools and youth groups.

Both members of the LGBT+ community and allies alike volunteer with ShoutOut to facilitate these workshops which address the issue of homophobic and transphobic bullying in schools.

Volunteers strive to spread a message of acceptance and empathy by challenging students to consider the difficulties their LGBT+ peers face in the classroom.

The workshops consist of a series of exercises designed to educate students on the full spectrum of LGBT+ identity as well as equipping them with tools to support their classmates who may be struggling. With 77% of LGBT+ youth citing coming out at school as their primary source of anxiety in 2018, workshops like this are an invaluable resource to young LGBT+ people.

Though ShoutOut is a Dublin-based charity, it has had a national impact, with 70% of workshops delivered outside the capital, including 126 workshops delivered in the North of Ireland by their partner Cara-Friend.

In addition to working with students in schools, ShoutOut also provides in-depth training to teachers, social workers, youth workers, parents, and guardians.

This ensures that as key figures in a young person’s life, they are able to adequately provide the support needed by LGBT+ youth in their care.

Donate to ShoutOut here.