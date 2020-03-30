OUTtv: the first channel devoted to the LGBT+ community launches in Ireland

With the country and community on lockdown and in need of some top-class entertainment to keep our spirits up, the launch of a channel solely devoted to LGBT+ content couldn’t have come at a better time. OUTtv will make its grand entrance on Wednesday, April 1st, ready to fill screens across Ireland with the very best in LGBT+ television.

As the folks at OUTtv share, viewers can expect internationally successful TV-programmes, exciting LGBT+ series, raw reality shows, inspiring documentaries, hysterical tele-novella’s, gay romcoms, award winning movies and OUT originals. Sounds like just what we need!

Viewers who sign up to the channel can expect shows such as Drag Race Thailand, Shade: Queens of NYC, My Life is a Telenovella, Mixed Messages, The Fashion Hero and many more.

They can also be captivated by documentaries like Bearnation and the terrific Being Divine, as well as enjoying movies “with an edgy twist, from award-winning titles, through to indie features and acclaimed shorts”. The list includes thrilling dramas, swooning romantic flicks and hilarious comedies – all with an LGBT+ twist. Even better, with all of its programmes exclusive to the channel, it will never before have been screened in Ireland, so no worries about having already seen everything on offer.

And if that’s not all, the channel will also create its very own content, as it reports on national and international LGBT+ events, film festivals, fashion shows, travel and lifestyle themed happenings. The channel promises to go beyond where traditional TV-channels stop.

With mere days left until the big launch, prepare your peepers for the very best in LGBT+ entertainment ready to keep you smiling, laughing (and maybe shedding the odd tear) while we practice social isolation. And even beyond, if that line-up is anything to go by.

For more information on how to subscribe, visit the OUTtv website here.