New series follows Irish same-sex couple embarking on emotional surrogacy journey for second time

A new documentary series titled You, Me and Surrogacy follows an Irish same-sex couple throughout the surrogacy process as they prepare to welcome their second child into the family.

Dublin based couple, Brendan and Gavin, underwent the surrogacy process two years ago when they had their first child, Theo. With the help of the same surrogate, Noelle, they are now welcoming another member into the family.

Exclusive Preview: "Even though Noelle is not genetically related to Theo, he wouldn't be here without here. It almost blows your mind how big that is".

Exclusive Preview: "Even though Noelle is not genetically related to Theo, he wouldn't be here without here. It almost blows your mind how big that is".

Brendan and Gavin have a clear bond with Noelle as they embark on this journey once again. Throughout You, Me and Surrogacy, they document their reactions to two failed attempts as well as the overwhelming joys of a successful third transfer. The docuseries serves as an informative and honest look into the highs and lows of the surrogacy process.

"So I suppose our attitude was third time lucky, lets try and do this again!"

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Brendan said, “What I think this show is great for is our older generation. It’s just Ireland, and they have grown up under the hands of the Catholic Church, so our older generation would be quite sceptical and suspicious or just quite negative towards things like this. So I think for couples who are looking at surrogacy but are facing negativity from their parents, or aunts and uncles. For them to see a documentary like this and realise it just might open a conversation and show surrogacy in a good light and a positive light.”

Virgin Media Ireland have produced the three part surrogacy documentary series which will conclude Monday, March 30. They share, “Follow two Irish couples realising the dream of completing their families through surrogacy, as well as others dealing with the legal aftermath.”

Brendan further stated, “Other couples, male and female couples as they showed in the show, have medical problems such as cancer and they just can’t carry their own children. A decade ago that would have been a full stop on a family, and marriages could have broken up, it was traumatic and I think this documentary is showing there are other choices now.”