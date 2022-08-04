Drag Race star Shea Couleé to star in upcoming Marvel show 'Ironheart'

Drag Race superstar Shea Couleé has been cast in the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart and the nerdy gays have lost their minds.

Couleé first entered the limelight when she became a finalist in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9. She went on to win RuPaul All-Stars season 5 before competing in the show’s seventh season.

Couleé posted a tweet gushing about their upcoming role with Marvel: “BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!”

The series will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, “a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man”. Shea Couleé’s role has yet to be announced but she will be acting alongside cast members Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich.

Couleé already has a special connection to Marvel after the Iceman comic series introduced a drag queen character in 2018. Darnell Wade, who uses the drag persona Darkveil, was inspired by multiple performers that appeared on RuPaul – including Shea Couleé.

The show is being produced by the director of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler. He is working alongside directors Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Chinaka Hodge will be serving as head writer.

Although this marks Couleé’s first step into the world of acting, they have ample experience in the media world. They have previously appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 televised fashion show. She has also starred in the Paramount+ special Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch in 2021.

She has also launched a podcast series called Wanna Be On Top? which details the world of America’s Next Top Model.

Ironheart is set to premiere in Autumn 2023.