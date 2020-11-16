Drag Race announces new sickening spin-off series

Get ready queens! A new drag race spin-off is in the works! Drag Race Spain is the newest addition to RuPaul’s global empire fresh off the heels of the Holland and UK additions. With a new host and new judges, Drag Race Spain is sure to be a smash.

Like Holland and Canada before it, the new series will welcome a brand-new host and judging panel, who will be revealed in the months to come.

It comes as fans prepare for a year of back-to-back queens that slay!

The BBC has confirmed that Drag Race UK season two will air early in 2021, with production having resumed in November following a length mid-season break caused by the pandemic.

A third UK season will follow later in the year, while in the US, season 13 and All Stars 6 have both finished production.

Drag Race Holland recently finished its first run, with Envy Peru taking the crown, while earlier this year Priyanka became the first winner of the Canadian franchise.

There’s been no news on a second season for either the Holland or Canadian edition, however, Fenton Barbato and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder and Drag Race executive producers, have teased that there could be yet more spin-offs.

In June they said “three or four” international versions were “in the works”, meaning after Holland and Spain, there’s at least one more to come. This news is leaving viewers speculating where in the world is RuPaul taking us next. Italy? Japan? Or maybe even down under to Australia?

Fans in the US, UK and all around the world will be able to watch on WOW Presents Plus with English, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles, on the same day as episodes air on the Spanish streamer ATRESplayer PREMIUM.

Bailey and Barbato said: “It is such an honour to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Artres and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus.

“In these dark and challenging times, we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”