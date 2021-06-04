Drag Race star arrested for alleged domestic violence

Warning: Contains descriptions of domestic assault. A contestant in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, drag queen Widow Von’Du, was arrested in Kansas City over the weekend following allegations of domestic violence by their boyfriend.

The Drag Race contestant, whose real name is Ray Fry, was arrested after police responded to a call about domestic violence and “contacted the victim who reported an assault” reported People magazine.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim said Fry had come home in an intoxicated state, angered by their presence in his house and proceeded to punch and strangle them, and pushed them into a bed frame, knocking them unconscious.

The alleged victim said that Fry had been informed they would be in the house, but reacted violently. The affidavit continued that when Fry’s boyfriend regained consciousness, they escaped the house and were brought to hospital, where they required 14 stitches on their face and head.

After a preliminary investigation, and witnessing the injuries, the police decided there was just cause to arrange for an arrest warrant.

In a video shared on social media, Fry is shown during the arrest, telling those gathered that the police were “taking me down because I was assaulted in my own apartment as someone else would not understand that his privilege does not extend to my apartment. As a Black man, I’m being arrested for defending myself in my apartment. And just because his ass got beat up because he would not leave when I asked five times, I’m being arrested… instead of someone being arrested for violating me.”

Fry has been charged with one count of domestic assault in the first-degree and three counts of domestic assault in the second-degree and is currently out on bail.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact SafeIreland, for women and children suffering domestic abuse, or Men’s Aid Ireland for men and children suffering domestic abuse. You can also call The Switchboard for LGBTQ+ victims of domestic abuse. The Switchboard also provides a listening ear for other issues affecting the community.