Le Chéile alliance to hold rally against racism and the rise of the Far Right

Le Chéile, the alliance formed to counter the rise of fascism and far-right politics in Ireland, are planning a rally to take place on Saturday June 19th at 2pm in Dublin’s Smithfield Square. The Le Chéile Rally Against Hatred and Division is using this moment to say ‘no’ to racism and the Far Right.

The organisation share, “In recent years there has been an alarming growth of racism and hatred on social media and to some extent on the streets. Elements on the Far Right have attempted to exploit fears and frustrations during the pandemic to spread misinformation and build support. Le Chéile has been formed to combat this dangerous development.”

Further in their statement the group explain, “We are not willing to cede the streets to the Far Right and are therefore calling this Rally for unity.”

Le Chéile is a broad-based cross-sectional alliance that involves political parties, unions, civil society organisations and, individuals who work together to promote diversity and to combat the dangerous development of the Far Right within Irish society.

The rally will be a responsible and peaceful one, it will adhere to current public health guidelines with masks and social distancing measures being undertaken by the organisers. The organisers have outlined that if regulations limit gatherings to 15, they will comply and separate supporters accordingly into several dispersed groups. They have also made it clear that if public health measures require them to cancel or postpone the event then that is what they will do.

You support their cause, and find more information, along with registration for the rally at the group’s Facebook event page. You can also check out ways to get involved and support the work Le Chéile do on their website.