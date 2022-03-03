Drag Race star Baga Chipz speaks up about abusive relationship

The star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World, Baga Chipz, took to Twitter to reveal they were in an abusive relationship that lasted 18 months. In the tweets, Baga detailed how a former partner was still trying to have control over their life, even though the relationship was over.

On Wednesday, March 2, Baga Chipz opened up about being in an abusive relationship in a series of tweets. She accused her former partner of abusing her mentally and physically for the duration of their 18-month relationship, stating that even her family and Drag Race sisters were dragged into it.

“I was so embarrassed and so ashamed. To let someone do that to me and treat me that way. Believe me. It can happen to anyone! I’m just broken,” she wrote.

Was abused for 18 months mentally and physically and the bastard still won’t let me be free. This person abused my family and drag race sisters. I was your meal ticket and you fucked up by being an ubuser. It’s been nearly a year! LEAVE ME ALONE! — Burger Chipz (@ChipShopBird) March 2, 2022

In later tweets, she also explained how her former partner was in some way still trying to have control over her and that the abuse she faced had also had some professional consequences. “You can leave a person and they can still have control over you,” she wrote, “from having your runways leaked to making up lies because you are on the telly.”

The drag performer then concluded her revelation expressing her relief at finally being able to talk openly about the whole experience. “I feel like a massive weight [has] been lifted being able to tell the world I was a victim of abuse. I never thought I would be a victim.”

We really do live in a cruel world. To make me live those 18 months all over again is horrendous. Im literally in the bathroom being sick. I could take the beatings but the mental torture and abuse of my family will scar me forever. Worthlessness is horrid. — Burger Chipz (@ChipShopBird) March 2, 2022

Massive support and love were quick to come both from her friends and fans after she opened up on her socials. One of the supporters expressed their solidarity by replying with the following words: “You have value. Your life is important. You deserve respect and kindness and love. Good for you having the courage to speak up, to stand up, to set and enforce this important boundary. It’s important for you and you are an example to others too. May you be safe and feel safe.”

Another follower commented: “Domestic violence in the LGBTQ+ community is grossly overlooked and ignored. Thank you for being brave and speaking up. More of us need to do the same”.

You can leave a person and they can still have control over you. From having your runways leaked to making up lies because you are on the telly. I feel like a massive weight as been lifted being able to tell the world I was a victim of abuse. I never thought I would be a victim. — Burger Chipz (@ChipShopBird) March 2, 2022

Baga Chipz originally made a name for herself when she starred in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. During the show, she befriended The Vivienne and Crystal, with whom she later created the “confidence corner”. After that experience, her popularity skyrocketed and she became a British celebrity, appearing in several television programs like Celebrity MasterChef and X-Factor: Celebrity.

She also formed a group with Blu Hydrangea and Divina De Campo called the Frock Destroyers and toured the world with them. This year, she is competing on Drag Race UK vs. The World.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support or advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people listed below, and many offer instant messaging support:

LGBT Helpline

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Aware

Mental Health Ireland