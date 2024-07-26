Drag Race crowns new winner in jaw-drapping All Stars 9 finale

Note: This story contains spoilers from the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 finale.

“Condragulations! You’re a winner baby!” Those are the words that all eight of the fabulous contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 hoped to hear at the end of last night’s finale episode.

After 12 weeks, 11 maxi-challenges, and more than $100,000 raised for various American charities, the winner of All Stars 9, and the latest inductee into the acclaimed ‘Drag Race Hall of Fame’ has finally been decided.

Over the course of the last 12 weeks, Drag Race superstars Roxxxy Andrews, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo, Plastique Tiara, Shannel, Nina West, Jorgeous, and Gottmik have battled it out in a series of drag-themed challenges, from a Rosemary’s Baby-themed Ru-sical to the always adored Snatch Game.

Coming into last night’s finale episode, Roxxxy Andrews, Plastique Tiara and Jorgeous led the pack of queens with five, four and four Beautiful Benefactress Badges each. These badges, awarded to challenge winners throughout the season, were used to determine the top three queens that would lip-synch for the crown at the end of the finale.

Our frontrunners changed, however, following a show-stopping ‘Slay It Forward Talent Extravaganza’. At the end of the show, RuPaul declared Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo as the winners, with Angeria having performed a musical comedy song called ‘Park and Bark’, and Vanjie having danced her ass off to her original track about leotards.

These winners each received an additional three Beautiful Benefactress Badges, launching both queens into the lead with six (Angeria) and five (Vanjie) badges. Roxxxy Andrews joined the pair of queens in the final lip sync with five badges.

The trio of queens lip-synced to ‘Rhythm Nation’ by Janet Jackson before RuPaul made her final decision, crowning Angeria Paris Van Michaels as the winner of All Stars 9!

As the winner, Angeria was awarded a $20,000 donation to the National Black Justice Coalition, bringing her total earnings for the charity to $231,500. Finalist Roxxxy Andrews similarly finished the competition after earning $65,000 for her charity, Miracle of Love.

The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 is available to stream now on WowPresentsPlus.