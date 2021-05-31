Drag Race star Yuhua Hamasaki to appear as special guest on Drag and Draw

Following their incredible class with Drag Race UK‘s amazing Sister Sister, the fine folk at Drag and Draw have done it again, with the iconic Yuhua Hamasaki from RuPaul’s Drag Race US gracing attendees with her presence!

Ahead of the event on June 4, (tickets available here) Yuhua Hamasaki shared her experience on the legendary show and offered advice for up-and-coming queens. Let’s dive straight in!

What’s your favourite moment from your time on RuPaul’s Drag Race?

My favourite moment from Drag Race is walking into the workroom. I think that was my special moment because I’ve seen it on so many seasons before where queens enter the workroom and their whole lives change – and I wanted to be part of that!

Walking into the workroom allowed me to know that what I’ve been working on over the last 10+ years was worth it. It allowed me to know that I’m special, and it also gives that RuPaul stamp of approval.

How have you navigated and adapted to this change from performing on stage to performing online?

Performing online for me wasn’t that hard because I’m pretty tech savvy! But it does take that social connection with people that you would have in person that you wouldn’t have online. But I will say that it has taught most of us, not just drag queens, to be adaptable to situations.

I think that drag performers have adapted to difficulties thrown at us such as the pandemic – and I think that most of us have made it work. But, we’re also very eager to get back out into the real world.

Have you ever been to Ireland? What did you like the most if you have?

I’ve been to Ireland once before for a very quick trip when we were performing for ‘10’s Across The Board’ – not like a visitation or vacation or anything like that. It was me, Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels and Miz Cracker. We came from England and performed in Dublin.

The Irish people are wild, love to party and know how to be a great audience, because I remember having a great time performing for you all!

Would you consider going on All Stars?

If you had asked me straight out of season 10 if I would have done All Stars, I would have said ‘yes, immediately’ without even thinking because I was still riding the wave. But now, my priorities have shifted. Not to say that I wouldn’t do it but it would depend on how I am mentally and physically and how far we are out of the pandemic.

What advice would you give an up-and-coming queen in 2021?

My advice to anyone starting drag in 20201 is to take as many photos and videos as you can, because you have so much access technology that wasn’t around 10-15-20 years ago. So take some photos and see what face works for you, how you should contour your highlight, what colours suit you, how to do your hair, etc.

Also, see when you perform on video, see what skills you’re good at, what you need to work on and run with your strengths. It’s okay to like things on social media but don’t copy. What works for someone else may not work for you and vice versa. What you can do, they can’t do and vice versa also. Find what you are good at – your talent is special!

