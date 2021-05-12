Drag Race UK 2 star Sister Sister spills the tea on her Drag Race journey ahead of her modelling session for Drag & Draw

Are you thirsty for all the backstage and behind-the-scenes tea on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2? Well, you’re in luck because our cup runneth over! GCN caught up with DRUK2 contestant Sister Sister to ask about her experience on the popular reality show. Sister Sister will be the latest model for the wonderful Drag & Draw online series on May 14.



Sister Sister, hailing from Liverpool, made Drag Race herstory this spring as the first contestant to perform in a solo ‘lip-synch-for-your-life’ performance after fellow contestant Ginny Lemon walked off set in the series fourth episode.

Despite a sixth-place finish, Sister made her mark on the competition, serving up fashion, funny, and fierce in one of the show’s most successful seasons to date. The queen revealed to GCN that one of her favourite Drag Race memories came after her mid-season elimination.

“The night I got eliminated I ate three plates of ribs in the bath and watched a Cameron Diaz marathon on the telly,” said Sister.

The second season of the UK drag series was particularly difficult for production and contestants alike due to the unforeseen impact of COVID-19.

Moments after Sister Sister’s solo lip-sync performance on the main stage, Drag Race producers announced that filming had been shut down due to newly imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.

Upon returning home for a seven-month hiatus from filming, contestants were forced to adapt to a burgeoning digital drag scene.

“At first I found the transition to digital drag cathartic,” Sister reported. “I set up a green screen at home and leant into it. It was a tonic at the time to distract from the end of the world. I kind of miss it.”

While Sister was eliminated four episodes after returning to set, the queen was able to crack the top six, joining the ranks of Drag Race alumni such as Alyssa Edwards, Trixie Mattel, and Monet X Change.

Many queens who place in the top six of their season have been invited back for an All-Stars run. While an International All-Stars has yet to be confirmed for the franchise, Sister said she would consider returning to the competition when the time was right.

“Maybe once the trauma of DRUK2 has worn off,” she added.

In the meantime, rumours have already started circulating about the show’s third UK series, allegedly featuring DRUK2 contestant Veronica Green, who was eliminated due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis prior to returning to set after the show’s lengthy hiatus.

When asked what advice she had for up and coming queens and future Drag Race contestants, Sister had this to say:

“Yes queen werk bitch slay hunty mama boots the haus down wig.”

With restrictions easing in the UK and Ireland, GCN and the Irish LGBTQ+ community are anxiously awaiting a visit from Sister Sister and the other queens of DRUK2 on the Emerald Isle.

When asked if she had even been to Ireland, Sister admitted that she had not, despite her own Irish ancestry.

“I got invited to a hen party in Dublin once, but couldn’t go because I’d just adopted a dog from Battersea and he is a very needy prick,” the queen added.

Sister Sister will be zooming in as the model for the next session of Drag & Draw Online on May 14. Tickets are €12 and can be booked now on Eventbrite.