Here's all the spilled tea on Drag Race International All Stars

The Drag Race queendom could be heading in a bold new direction by bringing back past contestants for an International All Stars.

According to recent rumours, RuPaul’s Drag Race could be preparing to film a very special season after UK season 3. In what would be the biggest gag in the show’s herstory, past contestants from the UK, US, Holland, and Canada might be making a grand return.

While this tea’s definitely piping hot, it also must be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed from the production side. Yet that hasn’t stopped the rumour mills from delivering a potential cast for a Drag Race International All Stars.

Unlike regular All Stars seasons, which bring back 12 queens, the International version seems to be including only eight returning contestants. Based on various sources, these could be the performers making a global comeback:

US

Drag Race US definitely has a bigger chance to surprise audiences considering the wide range of past contestants to choose from. With 13 regular seasons and five seasons of All Stars (which already involves numerous Ruturns), it’s difficult to say who might be taking on this international battle Royale, but here are the rumoured contestants:

Heidi N. Closet – Top 6 in Season 12

Widow Von’Du – Top 7 in Season 12

UK

‘Bing, bang, bong, sing, sang, song, ding, dang dong, UK hun?’ Considering the immense popularity of Drag Race UK, it seems to be a guarantee that they would be well represented in an International All Stars. With that in mind, these could be the returning contestants:

Baga Chipz – Top 3 in Season 1

Cheryl Hole – Top 4 in Season 1

Divina De Campo – Top 2 in Season 1

Canada

The queens of the north captured viewers’ hearts in a big way. Although fans might not have clicked at times with the judging panel, the contestants received high praise so it would be great to see them on a bigger stage. Roll call:

Lemon – Top 5 in Season 1

Jimbo – Top 4 in Season 1

Holland

While Holland may not have taken the world by storm in the same way as UK, these contestants did not come to play. And an International All Stars would be a great reminder of the debut season’s fantastic cast:

Janey Jacké – Top 2 in Season 1

Let us know down in the comments who you want to see in a Drag Race International All Stars.