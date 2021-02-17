Eliminated queens of Drag Race UK spill who they had planned for Snatch Game

This week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will see the remaining queens compete in the famed Snatch Game! The fan favourite challenge is a parody of the 70’s game show Match Game, where the girls show off their best celebrity impressions and improv comedy skills.

An iconic feature of Drag Race since it was first introduced in season two, the challenge is often seen as a critical moment for Ru’s girls. Seven Snatch Game winners have gone on to win their entire season and it’s rare for a queen to take the crown without having at least placed high in the challenge. In the mighty words of Ru herself, the Snatch Game separates “the basic bitches from the fierce-ass queens”.

The anticipation for this season’s main event has only been heightened by the news that Gemma Collins will be appearing as a guest judge. The reality star was herself impersonated in season one’s Snatch Game in a memorable performance by top-four queen Cheryl Hole. So this time around, fans are ready to see Gemma in the flesh.

When you find out Gemma Collins is appearing on #DragRaceUK snatch game episode pic.twitter.com/AevHqQzryH — Richard Duggan (@RJKDuggan) February 11, 2021

Now, unfortunately, a few of this season’s competitors will miss out on this sure-to-be iconic episode. As per usual, Snatch Game is about halfway through the season and many hopeful queens have already been eliminated. As was revealed in a series of interviews by GayTimes, eliminated competitors had already given some serious thought to the challenge and the crucial question of who to impersonate. Here’s what they had to say:

Joe Black said her main choice was Tallulah Bankhead, the 1930’s American actress. Not the most well-known figure, but Joe Black picked her for her raspy voice, saying she loves “any woman that sound like they smoke too many cigarettes”.

Cherry Valentine said she was torn between presenter Gillian McKeith and Big Brother star Nikki Grahame, saying she would have gone with what she felt in the moment. Fans may still see her plans come to life as Cherry Valentine said she might make a video of her impersonation.

Asttina Mandella was also considering a few different options. Mel B and Ricky Thompson were both on the cards, but she said she has a “scary” likeness to Azelia Banks. As well as their similar looks, Asttina Mandella was drawn to Azelia as an option because it would be “nice and controversial”.

I’m just saying I’ve never seen @AsttinaMandella and Azealia Banks in the same room 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/clsA1lJQQ1 — Ashley Harris (@thatashley_k) February 17, 2021

Ginny Lemon was thinking of either Cilla Black or the Mona Lisa. The queen said she is well known for singing her tribute to Cilla, but also boldly claimed she’s “got the same smile as the Mona Lisa”. How Ginny Lemon was going to pull off a 16th-century portrait in Snatch Game is anyone’s guess, but fans are gutted to have missed the spectacle.

We were all robbed of seeing @GinnyLemon69 do the Mona Lisa for snatch game 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/u0llFXNZy1 — devin (@sp4wnofs4t4n) February 9, 2021

Veronica Green missed out on Snatch Game when she had to leave Drag Race after testing positive for Covid, but Emma Bunton, Holly Willoughby and Jessie J were all in the running for who she might impersonate. However, fans may still get a chance to see Veronica Green take on the classic maxi-challenge, as she has an open invitation to Season 3.