Drag Race UK ru-veals an iconic lineup of guest judges for season 2

Drag Race UK has unveiled a star-studded lineup of both returning and new celebrity guest judges for the upcoming season 2.

Following on from a sickening Ru-veal of twelve jaw-dropping new queens, Drag Race UK season 2 keeps giving fans more to be excited about as the guest judges are announced. As stated on the show’s official Twitter page, “You didn’t think we were done, did you?”

The star-studded announcement revealed that the incredible Lorraine Kelly will be making a return for a fun TV presenting type challenge after her successful appearance on ‘Snatch Game’ last season. Musician MNEK also returns hot on the heels of helping out last year’s girl band episode.

Gavin and Stacey actress Sheridan Smith looks set to join the panel during the music and dance week. Model Jourdan Dunn and the iconic Liz Hurley are also ready to bring their all to the show.

Smith shared her reaction to being a guest judge for Drag Race UK season 2, “That was amazing! I am such a superfan! I’m shaking! Ru was sat next to me! And Michelle Visage! And Alan Carr! It’s been amazing. The queens are fabulous. I had the best day. I felt like I’d won a competition.”

Liz Hurley also expressed her reaction to being involved with the show, ”My whole family is obsessed with the show and would have disowned me if I hadn’t said yes to being a judge. I am in awe of RuPaul and couldn’t take my eyes off him.”

Back in October, the iconic Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French confirmed herself as an upcoming guest judge on the Table Manners podcast. She said, “They did originally ask me if I would be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t – because I just don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”

French further teased behind the scenes changes in line with COVID-19 regulations, “I think there’s going to be sort of Perspex between each judge kind of thing, so I won’t be able to touch Ru. That’s a shame, because I really do want to touch Ru!”

Alongside French, the legendary Gemma Collins has been named as a guest judge before the big announcement. She will be appearing on the Snatch Game so the queen’s better watch out cause she don’t wanna play anymore games.