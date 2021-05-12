LGBTQ+ groups amongst the awardees announced for Ireland's Equality Fund

Ireland’s Equality Fund has announced the awarded grants for group projects whose aims are to advance equality for migrants, people with intellectual disabilities, sex workers, travellers, female survivors of addiction, and domestic sexual violence, organisations that combat hate and racism and LGBTQ+ communities.

Amongst the awardees are LINC, Ireland’s lesbian and bisexual women advocacy group and SWAI, who work with sex workers to advance the human rights, health, safety, participation and dignity of female, male, cis and trans sex workers.

Rethink Ireland has announced that The Equality fund will see a record expansion from €3 million euro to €10 million euro over a five-year period. CEO of Rethink Ireland, Deirdre Mortell said “The Equality Fund is one of the most dynamic strands of Rethink Ireland’s philanthropic partnerships.”

The funding will be provided by the Peter Kinney and Lisa Sandquist Foundation and will be matched by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth via the Dormant Accounts Fund. A spokesperson from the Peter Kinney and Lisa Sandquist Foundation noted that “the Equality Fund strives to give scale to the voices and work of marginalised communities.”

The announcement was marked with a giant art installation on Liberty Hall. The art features images of Mariaam Bhatti from The Great Care Co-op, Tracey Reilly of Pavee Point and, Dermot Lowndes with The National Platform of Self Advocates.

Award-winning Directors Aoife Kelleher and Hugh Rodgers have also made eleven short documentaries that will be aired on the Equality Fund’s website.

Dr Michael Barron, Head of The Equality Fund said:

“We are proud to partner with such experienced and dynamic community groups who work tirelessly within marginalised communities. At The Equality Fund, we know that we must tackle our most ingrained injustices and inequalities and that communities most impacted by such injustices are the best place to drive the solutions.”

Information for all the awardees and more information can be found on the new Equality Fund website.