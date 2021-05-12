Own a piece of The George through this iconic nightlife auction

Let’s be honest, the closure of pubs and nightclubs during the pandemic has left a hole in our hearts that we’re only dying to fill. But for regulars of The George, an upcoming auction may allow you to get one step closer to your favourite nightclub before everyone else. The question is: just how eager are you for that opportunity, and more importantly, how much would you pay for it?

Taking place on May 15 and 16, Victor Mee’s Iconic Dublin Nightlife Sale is offering bidders a chance to buy artefacts from The George through an online auction, and will also feature pieces from Dublin venues such as Zanzibar, Café en Seine, and Bad Bobs. Goods range from statues to posters, to sofas, to tables, with the full catalogue available to view on the organisation’s website.

Included among the items from The George are: a pair of coffee tables (estimated price €100 to €200); two industrial hanging spotlights (estimated price €120 to €220); and a five-branch brass chandelier (estimated price €80 to €120).

Bad Bobs, which is the home to Spinster – a club night for queer women, has some more high-end options available for sale. You can buy a taxidermy moose or bison head (whichever you prefer), or if you fancy it, a French-style pewter bar priced at a cool grand and a half.

While not many of the items are Irish in origin, the majority have had temporary homes in Irish venues. It’s expected that due to their large and extravagant designs, most pieces will be purchased by other nightclubs. But, with over 1,600 items available, you never know what might match your interior!

The event is online-only, and you can register for it via the official website. Should you be unavailable to attend the live auction, you may place an Absentee Bid which allows the auctioneer to bid on your behalf, up to your maximum price. So, the question remains, how much would you be willing to spend to own a piece of The George?