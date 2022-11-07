Fabulous drag trio Haus of W.I.G. presents bold new show The Hauswarming

The days are getting chillier, the nights are already freezing… Winter is clearly coming, so you better take cover! And what better way to warm your night than the brand new show brought to us by the hottest trio in town? Haus of W.I.G. is back with a bigger and bolder show: The Hauswarming.

Grab your calendar and save the date: Friday, November 18 is when Dublin’s favourite trio of drag icons Naomi Diamond, Shaqira Knightly and Donna Fella will take the stage at the Sugar Club for a fabulous night of cabaret style and drag performances. And they’re bringing some very special friends with them!

A staple of the Dublin drag scene and now one of the gorgeous faces of the latest in-house line of GCN merch, drag sensation Anziety will be one of the special guests at the Hauswarming and will captivate the audience with one of her indelible performances.

Amazing Brazilian drag queen Vicky Voltz will also make an appearance with her electrifying High Voltage Experience, followed by burlesque and aerial artist Bugsy Devine, who will leave your head spinning with her mesmerising talent.

And, after owning the stage in THISISPOPBABY’s show Wake at the Dublin Fringe Festival, new drag king sensation and DJ Duncan Disorderly will delight the night at the Sugar Club with a new fabulous mix on the decks.

With live music, dancing, comedy, games and lipsyncs, this absolutely formidable cast of performers will set your night on fire. The cold will be but a distant memory.

And if you thought that this already looked like the perfect wild night, you’re in for a treat. Because after all of this, the Sugar Club will still be open until late for the after party with some incredible DJs to keep you hot and sweaty with their sick tunes.

The show starts at 8.30 and the after party will then take over from 11pm to 3am. What are you still doing here? Go grab your tickets for the latest Haus of W.I.G.’s show at this link!