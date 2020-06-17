Drogheda Pride and town Mayor celebrate the LGBT+ community by raising rainbow flag outside government offices

Drogheda Pride and local Mayor, Kevin Callan, have worked together to raise the rainbow flag above local government offices as a sign of solidarity following the festivities cancellation amid COVID-19.

In 2019, Drogheda Pride painted the towns’ streets in rainbows with their first ever Parade. Though the local community were excited for a thrilling return this year, the festivities were sadly cancelled in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Drogheda Pride Parade 2019 Great to see such a big and colourful turnout for the first ever Pride Parade in Drogheda. Well done to Peter James Nugent and everyone else involved in organising Drogheda Pride again this year.

Drogheda Pride Manager, Peter James Nugent, highlighted the importance of community throughout the festivities, “’Drogheda LGBTQ Pride was cancelled due to Covid-19. A day where Drogheda and surrounding areas come together to support one another. Last year on 25th July for the pride parade we flooded the streets of Drogheda with vibrant colours. This year is a little different.”



“As a mark of solidarity for LGBTQ Month and to recognise the LGBTQ community, I think it’s hugely important to raise a flag over our amazing community of Drogheda,” Peter continued.

Today Mayor Kevin Callan & Drogheda Pride Manager Peter James Nugent raised the Pride Flag for LGBTQI Month over Government Building on Fair Street. Happy Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈

Mayor of Drogheda, Kevin Callan, shared his enthusiasm for marking this historic month, “I commend Peter and everyone for all their work in the LGBTQ community in Drogheda and hope that this time next year all events are back in place to mark the month, for now and until life returns to normal we are delighted to facilitate the request to fly the flag.”

While the in-person festivities have been postponed, Pride organisers are bringing exciting new initiatives to commemorate the LGBT+ community throughout the month of June. As part of these celebrations, Drogheda will be proudly flying the rainbow flag and holding an online event.

As part of the virtual Drogheda Pride event, organisers are asking for people to share any photos or memories from past Pride events in the town. These experiences and stories will help form a stunning online celebration next week.

Though the Parade may be cancelled, Drogheda Pride and Mayor Callan have created a beautiful sign of solidarity and support by raising the rainbow flag for the local LGBT+ community.