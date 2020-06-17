Walking Dead actor Khary Payton introduces transgender son on social media

The Walking Dead actor Khary Payton shared on social media that his son is transgender last Monday.
Payton – who plays King Ezekiel on the show – posted about this on the same day that the US Supreme Court made a historic decision to protect LGBT+ workers from being fired for their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“This my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known,” Payton said on both Twitter and Instagram. “My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy.”
View this post on Instagram
This my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy. He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media. I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh. He said, “Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls.” 😅 Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves. This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now.
Payton went on to explain that it was his son’s decision to share this information on social media.
“I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh. He said, ‘Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls’.
“This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now”, he said.
The father-of-two received many positive replies, including from Star Wars actor Mark Hamill. Hamill replied with “right back at Karter!” and a thumbs-up emoji.
Khary Payton’s wife, Stacy Reed Payton, also shared pictures of the couple’s eldest child on her Instagram account. She said she was “overjoyed” to introduce Karter to the world.
“When he was born we thought he was a girl. We were mistaken. He is a boy. A smart, funny, brave, loving, magnificent boy,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
I am overjoyed to introduce you to my son, Karter. When he was born we thought he was a girl. We were mistaken. He is a boy. A smart, funny, brave, loving, magnificent boy. Karter is so confident in who he is and was thrilled for me to let everyone know that he’s finally living as his true self. As a boy. As my son. As Karter. I am so incredibly proud of him and feel blessed every single day to be his mama.
His mother gave a similar account to his father about how confident Karter is and how excited he was for this news to be shared.
“I am so incredibly proud of him and feel blessed every single day to be his mama,” she said.
© 2020 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBT+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBT+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBT+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.