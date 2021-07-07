Drogheda Pride month officially launched

Drogheda has been celebrating Pride month since 2015 and it is a highly anticipated event every year. Last year celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19, but Pride is back with a bang this year, taking place mostly online.

On July 1 Drogheda LGBTQ+ Pride and Drogheda LGBTQ+ Support Group officially launched Drogheda Pride month 2021 at a much smaller and more subdued event than usual at Laurence’s Gate.

Along with the launch of festivities was the launch of the Drogheda Pride postcard. Deputy Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr Declan Power, Peter James Nugent, Drogheda Pride Manager, and Lynn Farrell, Drogheda Pride Secretary, introduced the postcards to the public.

Cllr. Power spoke at the launch, “This postcard is a lovely way of reaching out to loved ones at home and abroad, has the wonderful Drogheda Pride colours and propped up with a backdrop of the historical St. Laurence’s gate.”

The postcards are available to buy through the Drogheda LGBTQ Support Group page on Facebook.

Also on July 1, the Drogheda Pride team were at the Barbican Centre William Street distributing Pride flags and bunting to local businesses wishing to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community this month. Droves of businesses have the rainbow colours flying, in a gorgeous show of support.

The Drogheda Pride team have announced that a Pride shop will open in Drogheda Town Centre on July 17. As well as the postcards they also have badges and tote bags for sale, which are currently available to buy through their Facebook page.

As it is Pride month several successful events have already taken place. A virtual mental health awareness workshop was held on July 2, as well as a virtual party with Dj Nik Sg last Saturday.

More events for Pride will be taking place virtually, over the weekend of July 30 until August 1. There are some amazing acts lined up, with entertainment from The Telling band, and workshops throughout the weekend planned to celebrate Pride; such as a Transgender Awareness Workshop, Drag Table Quiz by Mink Monroe and Ruby Michaels, as well as Drag Makeup workshops by Grace Gough.

Keep an eye on the Drogheda LGBTQ Pride Facebook page for updates on what’s to come for the month’s celebrations.