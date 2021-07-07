Irish queer art campaign 'The Poster Project' launches in Waterford

Irish artist and photographer, Donal Talbot has announced the launch of a new exhibition displaying poster designs featured in the recent queer art campaign protesting homophobic acts in Waterford and Dublin.

‘The Poster Project’ will showcase the works of over 20 artists championing the LGBTQ+ community.

It comes at an exciting time as the queer art campaign continues to grow. Over the past few weeks, local activists have been taking part in plastering poster designs in areas in both cities in solidarity and defiance against anti-LGBTQ+ acts.

The very same posters will now be featured in a new showcase at Waterford’s Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA), located just around the corner from where the first incident took place.

The campaign initially took off last month when Donal discovered anti-LGBTQ+ posters being plastered around Waterford city along with rotten incidents involving the town’s official Pride flag been torn down on numerous occasions.

Donal, originally from Dublin, had moved to Waterford in 2020 to live with his partner. Writing in the official description for the exhibition, Donal reflects on his feelings witnessing these acts in his new hometown and on the showcase itself.

“As an openly gay man living in Waterford, I knew this type of bigotry was not representative of the otherwise exceptionally welcoming county I have grown to love and call home.”

“Today, we’re showcasing the works of over 20 artists and designers championing the LGBTQ+ community in response to the incidents of homophobia in Waterford, and to counter hate with joy.”

The project, which aims to spread joy and positivity through the art of poster-making, features work from artists such as Aoife Cusack, Daniel Mooney, Donal Talbot, Fatti Burke, Hayley Stuart, Jack Kirwan, Niamh Barry and many others.

The posters were generously printed by Waterford-based studio, Design Print House who provided 200 free prints for the activists behind the queer art campaign to plaster around the cities.

Each poster design will be available to purchase, with a percentage of the profits donated to ‘Chill Out’, a local LGBTQ+ Youth Charity.

‘The Poster Project’ will be held in Waterford’s Gallery of Modern Art from tomorrow (July 8) with the exhibition arriving at Dublin’s Outhouse later on this month.

Time slots for the launch are available to book now on the event’s page here. You can also purchase prints featured in ‘The Poster Project’ through Donal’s website here.