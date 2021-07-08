Four arrested in connection with the murder of Samuel Luiz

UPDATE: This piece has been updated on July 8, 13:30 after Spanish National Police confirmed that a fourth person has been arrested in connection to the murder of Samuel Luiz.

The Spanish National Police have arrested four people—three men and one woman aged between 20 and 25 years old—in connection with the alleged homophobic attack and murder of 24 year-old Samuel Luiz.

The police described the attack as a “human pack that kicked the youngster 150 metres down the street” before beating the 24-year-old nurse to death. Witnesses explained that after kicking the victim down the street, the group proceeded to “show him no mercy” after Luiz “fell to the ground as if he were dead.”

The attack—which took place over Pride weekend—allegedly broke out after a group of people accused Luiz of filming them. It was later confirmed that Luiz had been on a video call at the time.

A witness and friend of the victim, known by the first name Lina, explained to police that before attacking Luiz, the group shouted homophobic slurs at him.

There have been widespread protests in response to the attack in Madrid, Barcelona, A Coruña, and various other cities across Spain, Galicia, and Catalonia.

The protests organised by various Spanish LGBTQ+ organisations drew thousands of people denouncing the attack on the LGBTQ+ community in Galicia.

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in A Coruña, Galicia. Up to 15 witnesses have given statements to the Spanish National Police, confirming suspicions of the alleged homophobic attack.

Friends of the victim, Samuel Luiz, told leading Spanish newspaper, El Mundo, that he had stepped out of the club to make a video call when two men accused him of trying to film them on his phone. Luiz explained he was talking to a friend by video, but he was allegedly attacked by one of the passersby and left with a badly bruised face.

Five minutes later, the assailant allegedly returned with 12 others who beat Luiz into unconsciousness. He was taken to hospital, where he died later on Saturday morning.

Although an alleged total of 12 assailants were involved in the brutal murder, only four arrests have been made in connection with the murder to date. The investigation is ongoing, with police stating that they are still in contact with witnesses.