Dublin ranks 13th gayest city in the world for 2023

Dublin has been ranked the 13th gayest city in the world in a 2023 listing published by finance website Insider Monkey. The Irish capital was praised for the nightlife it offers to the local queer community and LGBTQ+ visitors from all over the world.

Insider Monkey recently conducted in-depth research on the web, scanning several sources to compile a list of the most gay-friendly cities in the world for 2023. It awarded a single point every time a city appeared in different lists and then compiled the results in its own ranking.

According to its methodology, Dublin was identified as the 13th gayest city in the world and was praised for its “several gay clubs and bars”. This comes as no surprise given the wonderful array of queer clubs that the city has to offer, like GCN’s bestie, Mother, and other iconic staples like The George, Honeypot and NSFW, to name a few. Not to mention the fabulous LGBTQ+ Irish pubs we can find in the capital, such as queer favourites Street 66, Pantibar and All My Friends.

The listing compiled by Insider Monkey ranked another European city, Amsterdam, as the absolute gayest city in the world, mentioning its famous Canal Parade Pride events and the fact that it is the capital of the first country to allow same-sex marriages.

Amsterdam was followed by Toronto, New York, San Francisco, Berlin and London in order. You can click here to view the full listing containing a total of 25 cities.

Earlier this year, another report published by the Spartacus Gay Travel Index ranked Ireland as the 17th most LGBTQ+-friendly travel destination in the world, awarding the country positive marks for transgender rights, adoption, marriage and anti-discrimination legislation. While these were positive results, Ireland also scored negative marks for intersex and non-binary recognition and for conversion therapy.

Although acknowledging these positive rankings of Dublin and Ireland, it is evident that there is still much to be done to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ people in the nation.