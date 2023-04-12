Mother teases first details of highly anticipated Pride Block Party 2023

It may be raining, but folx, we’ve just caught a glimpse of the biggest rainbow of the year. You guessed it, GCN’s bestie, Mother, has just dropped a teaser for the 2023 Pride Block Party.

We all agree that Pride is first and foremost about the parade, but let’s not pretend we’re not living for the session, and who better to throw the best party in town than the Mother team?

They’ll be back for two fabulous nights in the glorious surroundings of Collins Barracks on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, for what they promise to be their biggest and most exciting show yet.

Sharing the news with GCN, Mother co-founder Lisa Connell said, “We’re really excited to soon share with the community our gorgeous Pride line-up and plans for the Pride Block Party 2023 in The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks. We’ve been working hard to curate a line-up and plan the mother of all Pride parties for this special anniversary Pride season.”

If last year’s sensational acts were anything to go by, we can’t wait to hear who’ll be strutting their stuff across the stages this year. Undoubtedly, there’ll be the creme-de-la-creme of Ireland’s drag talent and, of course, our favourite Mother DJs spinning the best in dancefloor hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother (@motherdublin)

And the best part of all, whether you spend the next morning nursing the blisters from your stilettos or sipping a mimosa over brunch, you can revel in the warm fuzzy feeling that you’ve helped your favourite charity, GCN.

That’s right if you’re lucky enough to bag yourself a ticket to the hottest show in town, you’ll also be supporting GCN’s biggest fundraiser, and who doesn’t want to play their part in keeping Ireland’s longest-running free LGBTQ+ press going?

So be sure to save the dates (Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24) and sign up to Mother’s mailing list to get all the latest news.