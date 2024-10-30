Dublin Book Festival returns with programme full of wonderful queer highlights

Returning to the Irish capital with their biggest programme to date, including some fabulous queer highlights, the Dublin Book Festival is set to take place from November 6 to 10.

With the aim of connecting writers and readers of all ages, the festival will take over several locations around town to host author talks, panel discussions, workshops, walking tours, exhibitions, family treasure hunts and more.

The programme for the 2024 Dublin Book Festival features an exciting mix of established writers and new and emerging voices, including the queer writers and stories in the events below.

Writing from the Margins

The New Theatre, Temple Bar – November 7

In this talk, authors Chiamaka Enyi-Amadi and Páraic Kerrigan will be in conversation with Aoife Martin about the challenges and obstacles writers from minority groups face in the mainstream press. Kerrigan’s latest work, Reeling in the Queers, is an exploration of lesser-known stories of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights since 1974. Tickets are available here.

Women in History

National Library of Ireland – November 7

This event will explore historical fiction shining a light on two captivating women with authors Martina Devlin and Nuala O’Connor. O’Connor’s latest book, Seaborne, is an intimate and thrilling portrayal of the life, legend and high-sea adventures of 18th-century queer Irishwoman, Anne Bonny. Tickets are available here.

Irish Writers Centre Foundation Showcase

Dublin Liberties Distillery – November 8

With a series of readings, the festival’s Foundation writers, a programme led by the Irish Writers Centre, will showcase their talent and writing for the audience. Among them are Declan Jones, an emerging Irish writer looking to contribute to LGBTQ+ promotion and positive change within the literary, theatre and film industry; and Clíona Malin, a queer Irish poet and performer based in Dublin whose poetry is rooted in nature and place. Book your free spot here.

Play It Forward

The Printworks, Dublin Castle – November 8

Delivered by Skein Press and supported by The Rowan Trust, the Play It Forward Fellowships aim to amplify the talents of writers whose voices and stories have traditionally been underrepresented in Irish literature. Among this year’s fellows is Emer Lyons, a lesbian writer and performer from West Cork living in Galway, who has graduated with a creative/critical PhD in lesbian poetry and shame from the University of Otago. Book your free spot here.

These are only a few of the fabulous events featured at the 2024 Dublin Book Festival. To see the full programme, click here.