Iconic queer band Scissor Sisters announces reunion tour with Dublin date

The Scissor Sisters have announced their long-awaited reunion, and fans of the iconic band are going wild over the news. For the first time in over a decade, the band will be going on tour, including a much-anticipated date at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The tour will kick off in May 2025, marking the first time in over 12 years that Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis will be on stage together. The fourth Scissor Sisters member, Ana Matronic, has decided not to join the reunion, citing other projects she is focusing on.

Dates for the tour include Nottingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, London and many more. For the joy of all Irish fans, the band will also perform live in Belfast on May 27 and then at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 28.

This year marks the 20-year anniversary of the band’s debut album Scissor Sisters, which launched their successful career and became one of the UK’s 40 bestsellers of all time. Their 2015 tour is a celebration of this anniversary, with the band planning to perform every single track of the album live. In addition, they are already cherry-picking highlights from their following albums Ta-Dah, Night Work and Magic Hour, including some of the band’s biggest hits.

“It’s the 20th anniversary of our debut album, so it really feels like the right time to revisit all the intense excitement of that moment,” Scissor Sisters member Jake Shears said, speaking about the reunion.

“I think the impetus for this reunion was really a YouTube screening of Scissor Sisters: Live at The O2 that happened during lockdown,” Shears continued.

“I don’t think I’d seen that show since it was filmed in 2007, but we were all kind of surprised by how great it was. And chatting with fans during the screening really brought back what a special moment it was for all of us.”

“The 20th anniversary only happens once and now has to be the time for us to celebrate that album”, said Babydaddy.

For the first time in over a decade, we will come together again, live next May across the UK & IRE. Sign up for the exclusive pre-sale – which then commences at 10am 6th Nov. General sale starts at 10am 8th Nov.

Del added: “We’ve spent a lot of time collectively thinking about what we can add to our show that isn’t a ‘replacement’ for Ana in any way.

“She’s part of the spirit of this band and we want to honour that.”

Talking about the band’s cultural relevance in the LGBTQ+ community, Babydaddy said: “There’s something really special about us being a gay band, a queer band, who really pushed into the mainstream with that album. We want to revisit that because there weren’t as many queer acts breaking through in that way 20 years ago.

“We do acknowledge that we did something pretty unique back then just by putting ourselves out there as queer people. We put queer culture in the mainstream at a time when there wasn’t much of it there.”

Tickets for the tour dates will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, November 6, and then on sale on Friday, November 8. You can sign up for pre-sale access here.