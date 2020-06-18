Dublin Digital Radio will be Queering the Airwaves again for Virtual Pride season

Dublin Digital Radio’s Alternative to Pride, Queering the Airwaves returns for its second year with history, heartbreak, punk, politics, and even a queer Desert Island Discs from June 22 – 28.

Beginning on Monday, June 22 and running daily until Sunday 28 June, ddr.’s own Queering the Airwaves will provide an alternative aural respite from the usual trappings of Pride.

Dublin Digital Radio is a volunteer-run alternative radio platform that provides a space for unheard voices, music and ideas to reach a broader audience. Founded in 2016, they are entirely listener-funded and in 2019 raised an incredible €20,000 in order to build a new studio in The Complex on Arran Street, Dublin 7.

The team explain “In an utterly changed world where the usual fanfare of corporate floats and sponsored ads will no longer adorn Pride celebrations, ddr. wants to provide a digital enclave where ideas, stories, records can be shared. The variety and colour of this year’s programme will take in a broad range of genres, positions and approaches that reflects just how vibrant our queer community is and the potential of these perspectives to create exciting and fun radio.”

Tonie Walsh will be in conversation with Izzy Kamikaze and Karen Reddy in “Opening the Hatch” – a show about the legacy of the Hirshfield Centre and the sounds, spaces and people that have propelled Ireland’s queer scene to where it is today.

The Every Woman Project will give voice, representation and solidarity to our trans and non-binary femme community and Queer as Folk will present a transatlantic queer radio hoedown celebrating classic country to contemporary R’n’B.

There’ll be a meditation on the commercialisation of queer politics in ‘Cruising Utopia’, an investigation into queer roots in the punk and hardcore world and our very own queer version of Desert Island Discs on ‘Sounding Out’ where our LGBTQ|A and queer guests take us on a listening tour of the music that shaped their identities.

All that and a very special edition of the ddr. Bricfeasta show with Joyboy and David featuring glitter-covered croissants, rainbow mimosas and some legendary pride anthems.

When you can’t pack out Pantibar or join the parade (or reject the parade) ddr. can be your aural refuge and source of laughter, tears, bops and analysis during this year’s unprecedented Pride.

