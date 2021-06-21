Dublin Digital Radio’s ‘Queering the Airwaves’ returns for a third edition

To celebrate Pride, Dublin Digital Radio is relaunching Queering the Airwaves for its third edition. The ever-evolving initiative runs from June 21 – 27, and will once again allow the queer community to investigate, express and indulge in the music, stories and histories that bring us together.

This year’s programme champions the hidden value of community. With a stellar lineup of hosts covering a wide variety of topics, treat your ears to a piece of queer radio sure to get you in the mood for Pride.

Among the schedule are award-winning trans author Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, trailblazing activist Sara R Philips, and performance artists from Glitter HOLE. Guests will shed light on communities left behind due to the pandemic, current LGBTQ+ workshops taking place, the future of the queer experience, and much more.

Kicking off QTA ‘21 this afternoon with @thehatewatchpod hosted by @motcollinsTD and @townmice. They’ll be breaking down a recent queer classic from the big screen… but which one? You’ll have to tune in to find out! Get locked from 12 for our first pride show of the week! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/6yeDjwtzUd — Dublin Digital Radio (@DublinDigiRadio) June 21, 2021

Programme co-ordinator, Jarlath Curran, had this to say on the third edition of Queering the Airwaves:

“Nothing could have showed us how important the virtual community space is to the Irish queer community quite like the past couple of years of QTA. Each programme has brought new and old faces onto the ddr. airwaves, a space that has become even more valuable given the current lack of physical spaces, not just in Ireland but around the globe.

“When it came time to think of a theme for this year, the choice was so simple… ‘Community’. The single most important hidden factor in all of our previous QTA’s is now the focus of this year’s programme. We reached out to listeners, residents and the general public gathering feedback to tell us about their personal idea of community and we hope this programme does it justice.”

The alternative radio platform is run voluntarily, and always aspires to provide a space for unheard voices, music and ideas, and helps them to reach a broader audience. This is what they provide for the country’s LGBTQ+ community during Pride, and you can find the full programme for the third edition of Queering the Airwaves on their website.