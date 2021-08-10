Dublin Fringe Festival packed with queer shows and performers

As the kick off date for the Dublin Fringe Festival draws ever closer, let’s take a look at some of the incredible queer shows and performers coming your way.

For those of you who want to get more involved in this very special edition of the festival, the Fringe have also made a call-out for volunteers to help everything run smoothly. Check out their website for more details or get in touch at [email protected]!

Autistic Licence

Most people start comedy because they are funny. Very few have a diagnostic report saying they can’t be.

Thrust into a world which told him he could achieve anything but connecting with people, Ian perseveres.

In a stand-up comedy show exploring diagnosis, relationships, sexuality, creativity and the history of autism, Ian proves autistic people have more to offer than being good at maths. But can Ian prove it to himself?

Narcissus

A young man reflects on a has-been, would-be life, a never-ending party, all faded in the flash of a camera. A life so glamorous, so beautiful, he may well have dreamed it up.

A meditation on beauty, love, sex and fame told through his relationship with his two friends (who might be more than friends but also might be less). This new play will leave you heart-stopped, heart-wrenched and heartbroken.

Sound Waves

Gxrlcode have curated the soundtrack to your September.

These playlists will cover all your day into night fantasies, curated by Gxrlcode graphic designer, curator and model Nathall Turner, featuring Ireland-based artists and musicians SHIV, Ali Maria Smith, Aby Coulibaly, Tomike and many more. No matter where you are or what you’re up to – pop on our playlist, turn the volume up and make time for joy.

Let’s take on the day – They’ve created a selection of tunes for your sunrise yoga, park picnics and tending your newly sprouted gardens. Take a journey with them into a state of blissful serenity. As the sun sets, let’s bounce. It’s time for your late-night cycles, your pre-game pick-me-ups and your kitchen discos.

Fetish 101

Join the world’s least experienced sex-pert Professor Matthew Tallon for this taboo smashing online college course. Each morning you’ll receive an email, combining video lectures and class notes, to teach you about the magical world of kink.

Enrol by 12 September and at the end of this 10-day course you’ll know everything about all fetishes, be really cool, and have a genuine, fully certified PhD! An explosively fun comedy experience exploring the spectrum of sexuality.

Idir Mise Agus Craiceann Do Chluaise

Listen, laugh, and dance your way through the life journey of a queer Irish speaker. In this immersive audio art experience, you will be guided by Alan’s voice through 30 years of queer history through his personal story. You will be taken from the confines of the conservative 1980’s sitting room to the rainbow splashed dance floors of England and back to a transformed post-2015 Ireland.

Hear the joys and the pains of those years. Artwork by Tadhg Ó Ciardha represents the story of Alan, and of many others who were pushed out of Ireland in the 1980’s.

Audio is in Irish but a written translation will be provided.

Abundance

Enter a new world of ABUNDANCE: An ode to queer joy, resilience, community, and the power of a good party.

Beth and Matthew are gonna take you on a damn journey. One step, text, or word at a time, you’re gonna move away from Brainwaves of Scarcity and wrap yourself and others in the loving embrace of a dimension where you know that you have everything you need.

There’s all kinds of cool parts to this show! Once you buy your ticket you’ll be inducted into a cozy WhatsApp fantasia where all will interface to create love and life and community. Later you’ll go to the show in person at the magnificent Chapel Royal OR you’ll be part of it from your wonderful safe lovely home. Either way you will get to watch it and be a part of it, and contribute to their growing pile of ideas and people and things to share.

Artist At Work

In amongst the queer shows at Dublin Fringe Festival is their Artists At Work scheme, which features GCN cover star Tafadzwa Donald Mzondo AKA Viola Gayvis.

They’ll be working on bringing a nighttime event to life, championing queers and allies of colour, showing their art and creativity and celebrating their glow!

Make sure to keep an eye on Dublin Fringe Festival’s social media for all the latest news.