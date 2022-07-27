Dublin queer club night NSFW returns for a big bank holiday party

Cancel all your plans for this bank holiday weekend, because you’ll need all three days to recover. Queer dance rave series Not Safe For Work (NSFW) is back for its next monthly installment on Friday, July 29 with a Big Summer Blow Out Party!

UK producer AeroFunk will be headlining the night and is not to be missed. But the party starts long before AeroFunk comes out – he’s preceded by Dylema, the Dublin based house music duo making waves at Soundmate31 parties, Otherside Festival and beyond. Before them, the July NSFW party kicks off with Dublin DJ and party co-founder L.Ivory, as well as dancers.

The techno production is meant to be bigger than ever, creating a queer space at Here&Now club, at 39/40 Arran Quay. With four bars and a capacity of over 700 people, the night is sure to get absolutely wild.

“This is the biggest and best space in Dublin and we are buzzing to host our summer event here,” NSFW’s founders captioned their Instagram post about the event. Doors open at 10:00pm, and with tickets from only ​​€15 and a three day weekend to rest afterwards, not going would be criminal.

Past NSFW parties have taken place at Bow Lane Social Club, featuring acts like Mercorn, Seán Ratchford, Cáit, Tunney and beyond, with bass thumping and people dancing all night.

“Everyone is welcome in our space once you are respectful of each other’s space,” NSFW’s Instagram reads.

That party venue full of acceptance and respect is exactly the reason NSFW’s founders, Sean Fitzpatrick and Lee Bracken, started the party series in the first place. They wanted “more alternative safe spaces for queer people and allies to be free to express themselves amongst like-minded people to awesome music,” Fitzpatrick told GCN in January, when the first NSFW party happened.

A Not Safe For Work party demands you stay in the moment, with an enforced no-phone/taped phone camera policy that’ll keep you focused on throwing shapes instead of taking the perfect mirror selfie.

Even more importantly, “our no phone policy will allow people to dress as they please and to play and dance without reproach,” Fitzpatrick said.

Though this month’s party doesn’t specify a dress code, past NSFW events have fit their names (NSFW, that is), with the hosts encouraging attendees to dress in a ‘kink’ theme – “the freakier the better!”

Tickets are available through Eventbrite – go get them before they sell out. It’s time to put your weekend to good use and let that freak flag fly.