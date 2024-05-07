Dublin Pride announces Belong To as 2024 parade Grand Marshall

Dublin Pride has announced the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade happening on June 29, choosing the organisation Belong To LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland to lead the march.

This year marks 50 years since the first Pride demonstration in Ireland. On June 27, 1974, ten students who were founding members of Ireland’s Sexual Liberation Movement (SLM) led Ireland’s first official LGBTQ+ demonstration outside the British Embassy on Merrion Square.

They marched to the Department of Justice carrying placards reading “Lesbian Love” and “Homosexuals are Revolting”.

To mark this milestone anniversary, Dublin Pride chose ‘Shine’ as the parade’s theme, meaning to cast light into dark places and share the light we all hold. Moreover, they chose LGBTQ+ youth organisation Belong To to lead the parade as Grand Marshall.

Belong To plays a major role in creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in Ireland, allowing them to grow, develop positive relationships, and experience the joy of belonging to the queer community.

Since 2003, the organisation has worked with LGBTQ+ youth, family members, and educators to create a world where LGBTQ+ youth are equal, safe, and thriving in their homes, schools and communities.

Commenting on the decision to make the organisation this year’s Dublin Pride’s Grand Marshall, Belong To CEO Moninne Griffith said: “As the national LGBTQ+ youth organisation, Belong To is absolutely thrilled and honoured to join Dublin Pride as Grand Marshall as they celebrate 50 years of Dublin Pride.”

She added: “For over two decades, we have been there supporting LGBTQ+ young people when they need us providing information, guidance, and a place to come together, have fun and embrace who they are. This is what Pride is all about!”

Griffith said: “For many of these young people, this is their first time being out and proud and joining the wider community to celebrate their authentic selves.”

A recent study conducted by Trinity College Dublin and Belong To found that mental health and well-being have significantly declined amongst the LGBTQ+ population in Ireland since 2016. The findings show a stark deterioration in the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth since the first iteration of the report in 2016.

Approximately 72% of LGBTQ+ people in Ireland reported experiencing verbal abuse due to being LGBTQ+, 51% reported feeling unsafe showing affection with a same-sex partner in public, and 1 in 4 have been punched, hit or physically attacked due to being LGBTQ+.

In light of the increasing levels of hate we’ve seen in Ireland and abroad, Dublin Pride invites the whole LGBTQ+ community to join them on Saturday, June 29, and be a light for those who may be in the dark right now.